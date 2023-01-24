U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is proud to announce a new chief operations officer, Alisa Ulrey, a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience shaping two of the nation's largest Fortune 500 companies. As COO, Ulrey will oversee USOSM's daily operations, as well as design and implement business strategies, set company goals for performance and growth, and establish policies that promote company culture and vision.
IRVING, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is proud to announce a new chief operations officer, Alisa Ulrey, a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience shaping two of the nation's largest Fortune 500 companies. As COO, Ulrey will oversee USOSM's daily operations, as well as design and implement business strategies, set company goals for performance and growth, and establish policies that promote company culture and vision.
"Alisa is a results-oriented leader with a proven track record of developing teams and strategies that significantly increase profitability, growth and ROI," said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. "At USOSM, we have the largest and fastest growing network of oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners nationwide. Alisa has the experience and leadership skills necessary to help us continue that momentum, enabling further, significant growth."
Ulrey has served in a wide variety of leadership roles for healthcare and big box retail organizations. Most recently, she was president and COO of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD), the nation's leading treatment provider for autism, which serves hundreds of centers across the country. At CARD, Ulrey built strategies to drive performance and manage operations, with responsibility leading field operations, as well as, human resources, talent acquisition, compliance and new business development. She also was instrumental in building strong operational and clinical culture within the organization.
Before joining CARD, Ulrey spent several years in various leadership roles for CVS Health. In her most recent position as a divisional vice president, Ulrey managed CVS retail teams across multiple states. In this role, she oversaw nine regional senior directors and 78 district leaders, supporting more than 1,200 retail units. Her main areas of responsibility included operational oversight, strategic talent development, sales and script growth, real estate store growth, managing profit and loss (P&L), and serving as a liaison between corporate and field offices to build effective strategies for future growth.
Ulrey also served in a variety of management positions for Target. Her most recent was group director of stores, where she oversaw a field team of five district team leaders and 70+ store executive team leaders. In addition, she had direct ownership of 43 retail locations with a work force of over 10,000 and an annual P&L responsibility of 2.1 billion dollars.
Her main responsibilities at Target included store operations, team engagement, customer service, P&L management and strategic planning to enable future growth. While there, her teams were consistently recognized as top profit contributors, with significant expense reductions, substantial operational improvements, reduced cultural concerns and high team engagement scores.
A graduate of Ball State University, Ulrey holds a bachelor's degree in marketing and business management.
"I'm both honored and thrilled to be starting my journey with USOSM, which has a talented team and is an industry-leading organization, with a focus on quality patient care and strong surgeon partnerships," said Ulrey. "USOSM has a well-earned reputation for building great practices and teams, and I'm very excited to be a part of such an amazing organization."
Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 24 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.
Media Contact
Lyle Rountree, U.S. Oral Surgery Management, 2142893799, Lyle.Rountree@usosm.com
SOURCE U.S. Oral Surgery Management