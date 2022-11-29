"Maybe Tomorrow" from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Lee Blaha is a nostalgic look back on key life experiences, both the good and the bad, that shaped the author's faith and encouraged a dedication to family and God's plan.
MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Maybe Tomorrow": a fascinating personal look into a life of challenge and victory. "Maybe Tomorrow" is the creation of published author Anna Lee Blaha.
Blaha shares, "Maybe Tomorrow is a descriptive illustration about the life of a young girl born near Pushmataha County, Oklahoma who lived through hardships, poverty, and the Great Depression, with numerous other challenging and catastrophic events. This is a true life story of the necessities of family sticking together and then being separated during times when there was no other way to survive. It was a way to live without the many conveniences and good times we enjoy today. Places and events taking place include Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas where the author lived most of her ninety-seven plus years living in a South Texas community called Cedar Lane and an east Texas country town named Elkhart.
"After moving to Elkhart, Texas, about 1965 and the passing of her husband in 1983, in her sixties, the author relocated to a senior living apartment complex in Palestine, Texas. There she enjoyed participating, along with many other residents, in writing classes along with many other activities. Through active participation, she found a descriptive way to relate her thoughts, feelings, prayers, emotions, and life experiences to a level many of us never achieve. This book gives a vivid picture of mortality and immortality, if you so believe, as the author did.
"All the events in this book are true, to the best of my knowledge, and have been carefully researched. The people are real, some of which you may encounter today or find in some of the places mentioned. Included are some of the author's poems and short stories along with some of my brother's collective writings. I hope you enjoy these writings as I hope to see you someday, maybe at some of the places mentioned. If not, I'll see you…maybe tomorrow. -John Jay Blaha"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Lee Blaha's new book will capture the imagination from the start as readers find themselves transported back to the start of life in 1922.
Blaha's story is one of survival, determination, and faith that will bring readers a sense of encouragement to take on any challenge life throws their way.
