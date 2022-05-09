CLS announces it has been awarded the management of Hoffler Place, a 258-bed purpose-built student housing community pedestrian asset which serves the students of the College of Charleston
AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Campus Life & Style (CLS), one of the nation's leading operators of student housing communities, today announced it has been awarded the management of Hoffler Place, a purpose-built student housing community serving the students of the College of Charleston. Built in 2019, Hoffler Place includes a mixture of one, two, three, four and five-bedroom units, as well as five units of retail on the ground floor.
At Hoffler Place, residents are surrounded by the highest quality amenities from a 24-hour fully-equipped fitness center, 2nd floor courtyard with a resort-style pool and multiple study lounges. Residents make themselves at home in spacious, fully furnished apartments that feature modern finishes and appliances and all-inclusive utilities.
"We are honored that our client has entrusted us to handle the management of these communities," stated Jim Sholders, Chief Executive Officer of CLS. Mr. Sholders added, "CLS executes on its owners' vision to exact standards without compromise, resulting in market-leading occupancies and rent growth. We are excited to partner with WFI on another deal to create the same value for their assets as we have for ours." WFI is a Boston-based real estate private equity firm focused on investments within market rate, and specifically, the student housing sector.
CLS manages a student housing portfolio consisting of over 28,000 beds inclusive of this latest assignment. The CLS team has built a best-in-class operating platform consisting of exceptionally talented personnel dedicated to providing residents with industry-leading customer service. CLS is the only student housing management company in the U.S. to have participated in The Forbes Travel Guide's global training platform focused on five-star hospitality and concierge services. CLS' select third-party management offering provides clients with an unmatched level of attention, along with unsurpassed talent, knowledge, creativity, and standards of excellence.
About Campus Life & Style
Founded in 2015, Campus Life & Style is Vesper Holdings' property management subsidiary based in Austin, Texas. As one of the largest student housing operators in the industry, CLS manages a portfolio consisting of 60 communities that total over 28,000 beds. CLS' senior leadership team features one of the most experienced and respected line-ups of student housing professionals in the United States. CLS is helmed by industry veteran Jim Sholders. Prior to joining CLS, Mr. Sholders served as a top executive at American Campus Communities (ACC) and was responsible for the overall fiscal operations, asset management, leasing, and personnel supervision of ACC's entire owned portfolio.
For more information about Campus Life & Style, please visit clsliving.com.
About WFI
Founded in 2012 and based in Boston, MA, WFI is a private real estate investment firm focused on student and conventional housing. WFI's current portfolio of student communities stretch from Maine to Texas and aggregate to more than 5,000 beds.
For more information about WFI, please visit WFInv.com.
