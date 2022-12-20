CEIS, a new platform company of White Wolf Capital, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rayne Staffing ("Rayne"), an energy infrastructure focused staffing firm providing engineering and skilled trades professionals to the utility and nuclear power generation industry.
MIAMI, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based in Houston, Texas, Rayne is a leading staffing company specializing in providing engineering, construction management, and skilled trades professionals to leading utility and nuclear power generation companies nationwide.
CEIS, LLC ("CEIS") is a new platform that was formed by White Wolf Capital ("White Wolf") to acquire U.S. based companies focused on serving the critical energy infrastructure industry.
Justin Martin, Co-Founder of Rayne, said, "Rayne is excited to partner with White Wolf Capital. When you pair Rayne's growth with White Wolf's successful track record of taking companies to the next level - the sky is truly the limit for our partnership."
Elie P. Azar, Managing Director of White Wolf, added "The Rayne team has developed tremendous relationships within the energy infrastructure sector over its history and we believe our partnership will provide the Company with access to additional capital and resources to execute on their growth aspirations. We are thrilled to partner with the Rayne team and help them achieve their next phase of growth."
Details of the transaction were not disclosed.
About CEIS
CEIS is a holding company that was formed by White Wolf Capital to partner with and acquire U.S. based companies focused on providing human capital solutions and services to power generation customers, including utilities, nuclear facilities, and government agencies with revenues of $10 million to $100 million. For further information, please visit: http://www.ceis.com
About Rayne
Rayne Staffing is a Houston-based staffing company focused on recruiting and providing highly specialized engineering, construction management, and skilled trades professionals on a contract, contract-to-hire, and direct placement basis. Rayne serves a variety of end markets, including utilities, nuclear power generation, renewables, manufacturing, chemicals, construction, and more. For further information, please visit: http://www.raynestaffing.com
About White Wolf
White Wolf Capital is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making both direct and indirect investments in leading middle market companies located in North America.
On the direct side, White Wolf Capital seeks both private equity as well as private credit investment opportunities in companies with up to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include, management buyouts leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, infrastructure services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense.
In addition to making direct investments in operating companies, White Wolf Capital also looks to invest with other private fund managers as a limited partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million in assets under management, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market. For further information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.
Media Contact
