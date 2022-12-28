Nearly one-third of households with security add devices to their system after installation
DALLAS, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speakers for its 17th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit: Smart Home Growth Strategies, held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, including executives from LG Electronics, Essence USA, Georgia Power, Electronic Caregiver, and more. The research firm's latest data shows that nearly one-third of households with a security system add devices to their system after installation.
CONNECTIONS™ Summit, sponsored by Johnson Controls, Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Alarm.com, Electronic Caregiver, Homebase, Ivani, Nice, and Rapid Response Monitoring, brings together leading executives from smart home, connected health, privacy and security, value-added services, and home security industries.
"Growth in the connected home is being driven by new applications and services as a result of integration of various ecosystems," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "Our sessions will address how technology is value in the home for traditional and new products."
- Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA
- Melissa Andresko, Chief Corporate Brand Ambassador, Lutron Electronics
- Steve Burger, President and Co-Founder, Aided
- John Butrim, VP Multifamily, HOA & Builder, ADT Multifamily
- Alex Capecelatro, CEO, Josh.ai
- Martin DeBono, President, GAF Energy
- Jennifer Doctor, Senior Director, Product Management, Johnson Controls
- Joshua Di Francis, Head, Incubation, LG Electronics
- Mark Francis, Chief Product Officer, Electronic Caregiver
- Jeff Holleran, VP Product, SAM Seamless Network
- Chris Keefe, Director, Product Management, Schneider Electric
- Abe Kinney, Senior Director, Product Management, Alarm.com
- Liz Kohler, Founder, Nexion Solutions
- Tray Leslie, Renewables & Resiliency Manager, Georgia Power Company
- Daniel McCaffrey, VP, Digital Health and Software, OMRON Healthcare
- Justin McKinney, CEO & Co-Founder, Ivani
- Michelle Mindala-Freeman, Head, Marketing & Member Services, CSA
- Blake Miller, CEO, Homebase.ai
- Sujata Neidig, Marketing Director, NXP Semiconductors
- Leah Page, SVP, Product Strategy & Innovation, ADT
- Mehul Patel, CEO, Minim
- Kevin Po, Group Product Manager, Google
- Vickie Rodgers, VP, GM, Cox Communities, Cox Communications
- Michael Rovito, President, Level Home and Dwelo
- Akash Sah, Chief Strategy Officer, Brinks Home
- Giles Sutton, SVP, Product & Business Development, CEDIA
- Jen Theobald, Director, Strategic Partnerships, Rapid Response Monitoring Services
- Razvan Todor, VP, Product Management, Bitdefender
- Eric Villines, Head, Global Communications, Anker/eufy
- Andrew Vloyanetes, GM, Ring, an Amazon Company
- Aaron Warren, Principal, Channel Development, Constellation
- Adam Weinstein, Executive Sales Manager, sonnen
- Ian Wheelock, Engineering Fellow, CTO Office, CommScope
- Paul Williams, Chief Product Officer, Nice North America
- Charlotte Yeh, Chief Medical Officer, AARP Services
- Kristen Hanich, Director, Research, Parks Associates
- Jennifer Kent, VP, Research, Parks Associates
- Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates
- Chris White, Director. Research, Parks Associates
To request research or an interview, contact Rosey Sera, 351152@email4pr.com, 972.996.0233.
CONNECTIONS™ Summit at CES is an annual research and industry event hosted by international research firm Parks Associates at CES in Las Vegas. In 2023, the executive event features one day of panel discussions on the state of the smart home, connected health, home security, and new home services, with trends and implications for connected consumers and opportunities for companies to build new revenues and develop innovative business models.
For the 17th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit, Parks Associates hosts a day of sessions at the Venetian Hotel, Lando 4304, followed by a networking reception sponsored by Johnson Controls. Follow the event on Twitter @CONN_Summit and with the hashtag #CONNSummit23. http//www.connectionssummit.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parks-associates-17th-annual-connections-summit-at-ces-addresses-role-of-security-and-safety-driving-next-generation-of-connected-home-services-301710466.html
SOURCE Parks Associates