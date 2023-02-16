Ed will be responsible for planning, directing, and overseeing CNE's global service delivery platform
PEABODY, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNE Direct, a global technology lifecycle solutions company, announces the addition of Ed Penniman as Vice President of Platform. Ed advances CNE's global service delivery team, bringing more than 20 years of operational optimization and customer support expertise.
"A certified six sigma green belt, Ed brings a scientific discipline to our well-recognized customer-centric operating culture," stated Omur Bagci, Chief Executive Officer, CNE Direct. "As Vice President of Platform, Ed will be responsible for leading all operational aspects of our global footprint to help us fulfill our mission of delivering intelligent technology lifecycle services that optimize sustainability, security, and economic value for our partners."
CNE's service delivery platform includes global processing locations, a worldwide logistics network, cutting edge engineering capabilities designed to improve reusable value of technology products, on-site service teams to bring our solutions closer to our partners, and research and development teams dedicated to continuously improving the future of sustainable value optimization for our partners and for our planet.
Prior to joining CNE, Ed held various leadership positions at Dell Technologies, supporting global operations as well as numerous high-profile product launches.
About CNE
CNE Direct is a global technology lifecycle solutions company focused on helping the world's most recognized brands recover the optimal sustainable value from their IT assets, securely and responsibly. With flexible solutions leveraging technology, process, and business intelligence, we deliver the right mix of services focused upon delivering exceptional results. For more information visit http://www.cnedirect.com, or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cne-direct-inc-
