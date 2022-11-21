Kenney brings industry-leading certifications and expertise to the Houston-area firm's new and existing clients
HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avidian Wealth Solutions has recently joined forces with experienced wealth management professional Jared Kenney. Kenney joins the team at Avidian Wealth Solutions with more than 16 years of financial services experience and a wealth of specialized knowledge and expertise. He holds several designations, one of which is the National Social Security Advisors certificate (NSSA) through the National Social Security Association LLC in Cincinnati, OH.
"Avidian has built a multi-disciplinary team of highly qualified wealth professionals committed to delivering exceptional services for our clients," says Avidian Chief Operating Officer Jim Atkinson. "Avidian and our clients are fortunate to add a highly credentialed and committed person such as Jared to that team."
Kenney attended Kansas State University, where he majored in marketing and economics. He began his career in the financial services industry at Goheen Financial Group, LP. Prior to joining Avidian, he also worked at Spartan Wealth Management, LLC, and spent 5 ½ years as a VP and Senior Financial Advisor at Oak Harvest Financial Group.
In addition to the NSSA® certification, Kenney is also a Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), an advanced financial planning designation, and a Certified Tax Specialist (CTS™). "The ability to offer our clients such deeply credentialed service is a cornerstone of our larger mission. We couldn't be more thrilled to see how Jared will strengthen our already accomplished team," said Luke Patterson, Avidian's Chief Executive Officer, of Kenney's credentials.
Earlier in 2022, Avidian was identified by Citywire as one of the 100 fastest-growing RIA firms in the United States in the publication's annual 50 Growers Across America list*. The independent Houston-area wealth management firm — which started 2022 with more than $3.5 billion in assets under management. — was also named a runner up for the fastest growing RIA firms in the state of Texas by the Houston Business Journal**.
ABOUT AVIDIAN WEALTH SOLUTIONS
Avidian Wealth Solutions is a Houston-based team of independent fiduciaries who are committed to meeting the unique needs and challenges of our clients. With a comprehensive and evolving suite of services including but not limited to financial planning, investment management, and insurance solutions, we strive to minimize risk through all aspects of our business, by understanding trends and planning strategically — while consistently maintaining our core values of trust, credibility, and transparency. For more information, visit Avidianwealth.com or find us on LinkedIn and YouTube.
*Please Note: Citywire is a London-based financial publishing and information group that provides news, information, and insight for professional advisers and investors around the world. Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC, was selected by Citywire for inclusion in this rating based on publicly reported numbers. There was no interaction, survey, advertisement, or compensation involved between Avidian and Citywire regarding this rating. Citywire considered RIAs from all fifty states that publicly reported having a significant number of financial planning clients, as well as firms not affiliated with a broker-dealer or other institution. Winners and runners-up were chosen using a percentage of growth in AUM, monetary growth in AUM, percent growth in employees (during 2021) combined into a single measure of growth.
**Please note: To be considered in this ranking, Avidian Wealth Solutions, LLC ("AWS"), responded to a request for information from the Houston Business Journal ("HBJ"). The information was provided via a standardized questionnaire completed by members of the Avidian Operations Team. The information was not independently verified by HBJ. Only Houston area firms that responded to the inquiry were included in The List. The information provided was based on Avidian Wealth's, 2021 firm data. The List includes two rankings of the 2022 largest Houston-area money management firms. One ranking is based on total assets under management ("AUM") as of December 2021 and the other ranking is based on assets under management in the Houston area (locally). The top twenty-five firms were included and ranked according to the most AUM. No compensation has been provided directly or indirectly by AWS in connection with obtaining this ranking.
For more information, please contact Justin King at 281-822-8802 or email justinking@avidianwealth.com.
Media Contact
Justin King, Avidian Wealth Solutions, 1 281-822-8802, justinking@avidianwealth.com
SOURCE Avidian Wealth Solutions