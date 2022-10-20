Leading Real Estate Investment Firm Takes All Property Management In House
DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Napali Capital, LLC, a leading real estate investment company, is proud to announce it is taking all property management services in house with the launch of its subsidiary Napali Residential Group (NRG).
"The strategic decision to take our property management in house was based on several factors, including that we are able to operate most superiorly and ensure we lead with a hospitality-forward approach, while focusing on foundational cash flow and returns for our investors," said Tim Black, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.
NRG is based in the southeast, where the team oversees a multifamily residential portfolio of nearly 1,500 doors throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Assets in NRG's portfolio include:
- Destination at Union – Gastonia, NC
- Epson Oaks & Churchill Apartments – Goose Creek, SC
- Georgetown Crossing Apartments – Savannah, GA
- Mayfair Lofts – Spartanburg, SC
- Prosper Spartanburg Apartments – Spartanburg, SC
- Residences at Belmont – Belmont, NC
- Residences at Southpointe – Fayetteville, GA
- Residences at Towne Crossing – Fayetteville, GA
- Residences at St. George – Savannah, GA
- The Residences at Cooper Bend – Hanahan, SC
The management team, led by Managing Director Laura Gianorio, boasts a deep bench of property and hospitality management experience including executives from Great Wolf Resorts and Six Flags.
"Laura's deep experience in property management relations will prove to be an unparalleled asset to our investors, and she brings a critical vendor accountability approach to the management equation," added Black.
Napali Capital's expansion comes at a significant time of growth for the company, which manages just under $½ billion in assets and partners with more than 1,000 investors in 43 states. Napali Capital is a real estate investment company that partners with physicians to increase their wealth beyond traditional invest platforms.
The firm's portfolio includes properties throughout the United States, allowing for diverse, strategic, tax-incentivized investments to its partners, creating the highest potential for cash flow and sustainable passive income.
For more information about Napali Capital, visit http://www.napalicap.com.
About Napali Capital
Based in Texas, Napali Capital is a real estate investment company that partners with physicians to increase their wealth beyond traditional investment platforms. The company was founded in 2016 by Tim and Thomas Black MD, brothers with a passion for real estate. Thomas Black is a 13-year veteran, author and physician who was looking for a way to provide passive income for himself and colleagues. Tim Black spent 30 years as an executive in hospitality, operations and real estate development. Working together, they were able to build a brand providing profitable opportunities for investors. Napali Capital works with over 1000 investors in 43 states.
Napali Capital was ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Media Contact
Tanner Culbertson, MCA Group, 1 2146540402, tanner@mcaprgroup.com
SOURCE Napali Capital