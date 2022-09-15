The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration has granted CTL Amedica Corp a license for the MATISSE Anterior Cervical Interbody Fusion (ACIF) Cage System. The official license, DHA 05603556709, enables CTL Amedica to market the MATISSE ACIF Cage System in Taiwan, a crucial medical device market, particularly for spinal technology.
DALLAS, September 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA), a part of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, has granted CTL Amedica Corporation a license for the MATISSE™ Anterior Cervical Interbody Fusion (ACIF) Cage System. The official license, DHA 05603556709, enables CTL Amedica to market the MATISSE™ ACIF Cage System in Taiwan, a crucial medical device market, particularly for spinal technology.
"We're honored by the TFDA's approval and are excited to work with our Taiwan distributor partner to make this important spinal technology readily available throughout Taiwan," said Daniel Chon, CEO of CTL Amedica. "We hope to have it commercially available throughout Taiwan in the coming months and eventually in markets throughout Asia."
Named after the famous French impressionist painter Henri Matisse, the MATISSE™ ACIF Cage System is a work of art and of science, engineered to accommodate a wide range of patient anatomies and surgeon preferences. It features streamlined instrumentation and a tapered leading edge for easy insertion, as well as, a large graft area to further promote bone fusion.
The MATISSE™ ACIF Cage System is available in numerous footprints, heights, lordotic angles and materials, including Titanium, PEEK and Titanium-plated PEEK. Both Titanium and Titanium-plated PEEK feature CTL Amedica's proprietary TiCro™ surface technology. TiCro™ surface technology significantly increases contact surface area and enhances bone interlocking properties.
CTL Amedica is a forward-thinking medical device design, development and manufacturing company. CTL Amedica maintains a Texas-based headquarters and in-house manufacturing facility, along with a Pennsylvania-based R&D Center of Excellence. A leader in the medical device technology and biomaterials space, CTL Amedica provides a full line of cervical, thoracic and lumbar fusion and fixation products. In addition, it is the world's exclusive provider of silicon nitride spine products. Silicon nitride demonstrates an enhanced osteogenic response for enhanced fusion, promotes unique anti-bacterial properties and provides comprehensive imaging across all modalities. For more information, visit https://www.ctlamedica.com/.
