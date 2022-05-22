Recent release "Friends and Heroes" from Page Publishing author Jackie Smith, Ph.D., is a compelling coming-of-age story about a group of four boys whose bond of friendship stands the test of time. Their bond is unusually strong because the boys are individually so different and yet understand and appreciate their differences as well as the sameness in their motivations, goals, and loyalties.
Author Jackie Smith, Ph.D., begins her story, writing, "It began as an ordinary Saturday. My mother always goes grocery shopping every Saturday. It doesn't matter if it is raining (even with hail hammering on the car roof and peppering the parking lot), snowing (with ice cycles hanging from the gutters on the roof ), or so hot you could fry an egg on the sidewalk (or so my father insisted; though I had never seen him do it, and I had issued many challenges to see him do it). The point was that my mother never skipped Saturday grocery shopping."
Published by Page Publishing, Jackie Smith, Ph.D.'s immersive tale allows readers to identify their own childhood experiences as the four boys make friends and enemies, as well as heroes and mentors, along their path of adventures and misadventures. Readers are invited to become active participants in this fast-moving rollercoaster ride of the coming-of-age of Conner, Mark, Herbert, Mike, and Snake-eyes.
