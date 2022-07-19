TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, announced today that TMC has named UCx with Webex as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, announced today that TMC has named UCx with Webex as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.
TPx's UCx with Webex transforms the way employees work with a single, simple-to-use communication and collaboration application for calling, messaging, and meeting with anyone, anywhere, anytime from any device.
"It's an honor to be recognized with a Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for the second consecutive year," said Mark Roberts CMO & CPO, TPx. "UCx with Webex enables businesses and their employees to collaborate effectively from anywhere. We're proud of the ongoing updates to features and functionality that continue to drive usage and adoption."
TPx's UCx with Webex was designed to address communication pain points and provide a simple, seamless and secure solution to meet business needs. With UCx with Webex, customers have access to cost-effective, flexible business communications that enable them to provide powerful teamwork and collaboration to employees.
"It gives me great pleasure to honor TPx as a 2022 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, UCx with Webex," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by TPx in their groundbreaking work on UCx with Webex."
Winners of the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.
About TPx
TPx is a nationwide managed services provider (MSP) delivering cybersecurity, networks, business internet and cloud communications at scale. For more than two decades, TPx has helped customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. With a full suite of managed IT services, TPx makes IT more accessible for businesses coast to coast. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our LinkedIn group. Subscribe or visit http://www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .
