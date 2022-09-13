https://www.returnlogic.com | Ecommerce Returns Management Software Provider Strengthens Commitment to Product Innovation
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReturnLogic, a leader in returns management software (SaaS) solutions for ecommerce brands and retailers, announced today the addition of Michel Mongeau to the position of Vice President of Product. In his role, Mongeau will spearhead international product functions and lead the continuous innovation of the company's platform development.
Peter Sobotta, ReturnLogic's Founder and CEO stated, "We are excited to have Michel onboard. He has extensive experience driving product strategy in the ecommerce and technology industry. Michel's expertise with SaaS and leading ecommerce teams within both start-ups and the enterprise technology space will serve as a catalyst as we continue to grow, innovate, and release features that optimize returns operations for retailers."
With Michel's addition, ReturnLogic strengthens its commitment to becoming platform agnostic, delivering actionable insights for retailers, and cultivating and fostering relationships with peripheral partners within the ecommerce ecosystem.
"I'm thrilled to join the ReturnLogic team," said Mongeau. "There is a tremendous opportunity to solve a growing problem amongst ecommerce retailers. Investing in solutions for returns management and retailer operational efficiency is pivotal to future merchant growth, revenue, and productivity while improving consumer experiences. Our team is committed to an aggressive product roadmap with integrated solutions to scale across the post-purchase journey. I'm looking forward to directly impacting a major pain point across retailers today while playing a key role in driving ReturnLogic's vision to support any retailer, on any workflow, on any platform."
Based in Austin, Texas, Michel Mongeau is an industry veteran with extensive experience in technology, product management, and development for ecommerce retail and social commerce. For over 15 years, Michel has been directing the introduction of industry-leading technology, accelerating innovation and development efficiency across global product portfolios.
His previous experience includes working with seed-stage startups, high-growth pre-IPO, and public companies with a focus on SaaS, identity and access management, cloud governance, developer-friendly platform development, and strategic services. Prior to joining ReturnLogic, Michel Mongeau served in Product leadership roles at Convo Communications, Ping Identity, SailPoint, SocialCare, and Bazaarvoice.
To connect with Michel Mongeau or to schedule a meeting, please reach out on LinkedIn.
About ReturnLogic
ReturnLogic is shaping the future of returns management solutions, helping high-growth e-commerce brands automate, gain visibility, and optimize product returns and operations in order to scale their stores and reach their full potential. Brands use ReturnLogic's technology to customize their returns portals, free up their customer support team, automatically process warehouse team returns, and accept warranty requests on purchases made inside or outside their e-commerce sites. ReturnLogic proudly serves hundreds of online brands and retailers, processes thousands of RMAs, and is trusted by brands such as GrooveLife, EchelonFit, Oofos, Decathalon, Dossier, and The Sak. To learn more visit https://www.returnlogic.com.
Media Contact
Breanna Brown, ReturnLogic, 6512383876, bbrown@returnlogic.com
SOURCE ReturnLogic