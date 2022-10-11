TPx announced it has appointed Lauren Wickstead to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and promoted Jared Martin to Chief Product Officer (CPO).
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider (MSP) delivering cybersecurity, managed networks and cloud communications, today announced it has appointed Lauren Wickstead to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and promoted Jared Martin to Chief Product Officer (CPO).
Lauren joins TPx with experience managing demand generation, channel, digital marketing, sales enablement, field marketing, PR, brand and communications and has held senior marketing positions with world-class, multinational, private and public companies. At TPx, she will be responsible for developing and leading a results-focused marketing strategy to drive growth and bolster brand recognition for the company.
Jared has more than 20 years of leadership experience in information technology, engineering, solutions sales, product development, and cybersecurity. With TPx for over 11 years, Jared was previously responsible for TPx's networking and security business. In his newly promoted role, Jared will be responsible for all product and portfolio management, working closely with service providers and vendor partners to ensure that TPx offers solutions that give businesses a better way to manage their IT requirements.
Lauren and Jared report to CEO Rick Mace and will work closely with the executive team to create scale, drive strategy and strengthen client relationships.
"I'm pleased to welcome Lauren and Jared to the TPx leadership team," said Rick Mace, TPx CEO. "As a company, we are only as strong as our team, and both are seasoned and tenured experts in their fields. I look forward to working with them as they play an important part in driving the company's future success."
About TPx
TPx is a leading nationwide managed service provider focused on the success of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with approximately 18,000 customers in more than 49,000 locations across the U.S. For more than two decades, TPx has offered managed services and solutions to help customers across every business sector address the growing complexity of their IT environments. For more information, visit http://www.tpx.com or follow TPx on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
