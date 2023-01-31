One of Texas' leading doctors turns to breakthrough technology to deliver an improved experience and better outcomes for breast cancer patients.
LUBBOCK, Texas and DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UMC Health System, which has been recognized for its innovation and patient-first approach, is the first in Texas to adopt MOLLI Surgical's wire-free and radiation-free breast cancer localization technology: MOLLI®. The device features the smallest localization marker on the market that precisely marks the location of lesions before breast cancer surgery to help the surgeon remove them more efficiently and improve the patient's experience.
Previously, breast-conserving surgery was guided by ultrasound at UMC. This involved the surgeon identifying the lesion based on ultrasound imaging, which can be challenging as not all lesions are visible by ultrasound, the extent of calcifications cannot be assessed, and intraoperative assessment can be difficult due to air pockets. MOLLI helps caregivers and patients by offering flexibility in scheduling while dramatically improving efficiency, precision, and confidence during surgery.
"The MOLLI device is easy to use, efficient, and extremely precise. It allows me to pinpoint cancerous tissue faster and with confidence, offering an improved experience and better cosmetic outcomes for breast cancer patients," said Dr. Rakhshanda L. Rahman, Medical Director of the Breast Center of Excellence at the UMC Cancer Center. "Plus, we can now precisely localize very small lesions, particularly the ones that are not visible on ultrasound."
"We're pleased to do our part to help improve the patient experience with the use of MOLLI at UMC," said Ananth Ravi, Ph.D., President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical. "Our team is obsessed with improving the way we care for people who are experiencing breast cancer surgery and are thrilled to see our device in the hands of the talented team at UMC paving the way for the future of health care."
For more information on MOLLI, visit mollisurgical.com.
About MOLLI Surgical
MOLLI Surgical started in the operating room, where surgeons were using dated tools to treat cancer patients — and we knew we could do better. Our surgical wand is precise, reliable, easy to use, and built with the realities of the operating room in mind. More importantly, it is built with patients in mind. Our technology replaces procedures to mark lesions with one that is more precise, efficient, and cost-effective.
MOLLI® has been recognized by TIME as one of 2022's "Best Inventions" in the Medical Care category. The company has been named to Fast Company's list of the "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing tech breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. We are proud to build the advanced equipment that patients prefer to have and that physicians prefer to use. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
About UMC Health System
UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,800 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to be the primary teaching hospital to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. To learn more, visit umchealthsystem.com. At UMC, Our Passion is You.
