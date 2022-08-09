Each semester beginning in Fall of 2022, the firm will provide a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student.
DENTON, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marsala Law Group will be furthering its efforts to serve the Denton area community by offering the Lifelong Hobby Scholarship. Each semester beginning in Fall of 2022, the firm will provide a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student. To apply, students must submit a 3-minute video discussing a hobby they consider to be a lifelong passion and explaining how they will continue to enjoy their hobby while pursuing education and later, working.
Attorney Dominick Marsala chose this topic because he believes that students and professionals alike can benefit from pursuing a hobby despite a hectic school or work schedule. Marsala Law Group values maintaining a healthy work-life–or school-life–balance, believing that a personal pursuit can help a person in other areas of their life.
The topic selected reflects the values of Marsala Law Group in encouraging young people to pursue healthy hobbies while seeking higher education, and throughout their lives. The firm welcomes this opportunity to give back to the community.
Applications will be judged based on the creativity, originality, and quality of the submission video, in addition to how well it addresses the prompt.
Student applicants must be enrolled in a graduate or undergraduate college program and must have a 3.0 GPA. To view other requirements and apply, students can visit: https://www.marsalalawgroup.com/scholarship
About Marsala Law Group
Marsala Law Group is a criminal defense law firm based in Denton, Texas. The firm takes on some of the most challenging criminal cases and takes great pride in providing clients with honest, aggressive representation. It represents clients accused of serious crimes such as sex offenses and violent crimes, as well as misdemeanors like DWI and domestic violence.
Marsala Law Group also offers family law and personal injury representation.
To learn more about Marsala Law Group, please visit: https://www.marsalalawgroup.com/. To schedule a consultation, please call 940-382-1976.
