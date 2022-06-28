Recent release "When God Calls You from Your Comfort Zone" from Page Publishing author Carl Hays is a powerful look at the incredible things that can happen when one makes the brave decision to follow God's call. Despite sometimes being a difficult choice and against societal norms, Hays uses the powerful stories of historical figures and his own father to show the miracles that can occur.
DALLAS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Hays, an author and attorney, has completed his new book "When God Calls You from Your Comfort Zone": an inspiring collection of people throughout history that have taken up the call of God to achieve greatness and aid others.
"We can see throughout human history and most certainly in biblical history how God generally called and used people who were willing to step outside their comfort zone to accomplish his will," writes Hays. "It is important to recognize and be willing to step outside the comfort zone to be used by God.
"God has given each one of his children a special and unique talent. One day God will call forth each one of his children to give an account for their special and unique talent. Will you say, 'God, I was afraid to step outside my comfort zone and use the talent you gave me'? Will God's response be, 'Well done, my good and faithful servant,' or will it be, 'Depart from me you wicked and slothful servant' (Matt. 25:14)?
"If we fail to use the talent God has given us, God will remove the talent and give it to someone else. 'So, take the talent from him and give it to him who has ten' (Matt. 26:29)."
Published by Page Publishing, Carl Hays's inspiring tale encourages readers to learn how to understand God's messages so that when he calls, one can respond and take up the responsibility laid before them. By showing courage and forsaking what others may think of them, God's followers will find all they require to answer his call and make the incredible happen.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "When God Calls You from Your Comfort Zone" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
