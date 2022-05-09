During CERAWeek in Houston, the Philippines signed the Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI) letter of intent with companies such as RIFE International, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Ikea, Ralph Lauren, Iron Mountain, Lady Lawyer Foundation, Lululemon, REI, Akamai and We Work.
HOUSTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 9, 2022, the Philippines signed the Clean Energy Demand Initiative (CEDI) letter of intent with companies such as Akamai, Amazon, Apple, Ikea, Iron Mountain, Lady Lawyer Foundation, Lululemon, Meta, Ralph Lauren, REI, RIFE International, and We Work during CERAWeek in Houston.
RIFE International, is a globally focused award-winning energy efficiency, sustainability, and renewable energy firm, that helps organizations develop and implement clean energy, energy efficiency and sustainable construction projects. The company's services deliver significant long-term energy savings, improve access to clean affordable energy in frontier markets, and improve the human condition globally.
CEDI, which is led by the Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State in collaboration with the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance and other stakeholders, assists countries and businesses in working together to advance shared clean energy goals. CEDI seeks to stimulate private-sector investment by leveraging corporate clean energy commitments and government policies that enable corporate procurement of renewable energy in leading countries such as the Philippines. Private sector demand for renewable energy has the potential to unlock more than $2 Billion in private sector investment in power infrastructure in the Philippines.
RIFE, which stands for Real Estate, Infrastructure, Facilities, and Energy, has completed a number of dynamic energy projects and clean energy engagements, for Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, academic institutions, and other organizations across the United States, Africa, and Europe. RIFE has worked in office buildings, educational institutions, manufacturing facilities, malls, hotels, multi-family buildings amongst others to improve energy efficiency and implement affordable clean power generation from solar and other renewable sources.
RIFE International's CEO and Founder, Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, is at the forefront of pioneering energy efficiency and clean energy solutions in the United States, Africa and globally. He has been featured by Harvard Business School as an "Inspiring Climate Trailblazer" discussing his work in energy efficiency and clean energy including addressing energy equity and environmental justice in local communities, commercial and industrial markets, and in underserved areas of the world, hence the global mission of RIFE International.
"Global access to affordable clean energy and energy efficiency solutions with high deployment is my hope for the energy industry 40 years from now," Osei-Sarpong.
Osei-Sarpong has received numerous awards and honors as a result of his personal and entrepreneurial success, including Energy Innovator of the Year, MD Adapts Honoree, Energy Efficiency Contractor of the Year, Radford University Outstanding Alumnus, Washington Business Journal 40 under 40, Johnson Controls Inc. Global Leadership Award, Top 100 MBE, and Power 30 undefeated.
"One of my priorities will be to work with Elon Musk to establish the Department of Futuristic Innovations, which will lead to the creation of a planet with zero net energy," Osei-Sarpong.
About Kwabena- Osei-Sarpong
Recognized as an expert in climate-change solutions, Osei-Sarpong has established a reputation for excellence in energy innovation, and as a result, his company has completed work for an impressive list of high-profile clientele in the United States and Africa.
In addition to his work through RIFE International, Osei-Sarpong has consulted with the White House Council on Environmental Quality (Executive Office of the President of the United States) and was recently appointed to the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee (REEEAC) by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Gina M. Raimondo. As a frequent global speaker on climate change and international development, Osei-Sarpong remains a dedicated advisor to organizations around the world, with an impressive list of appointments, including the United States Department of Commerce Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee (REEEAC), Maryland/D.C. District Export Council, Maryland Clean Energy Council, Georgetown University Real Estate, Radford University Government and Business Leaders, Enactus, and Africa Utility Week/Power-Gen International.
Osei-Sarpong has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Radford University, a master's degree from Georgetown University, with a focus on sustainable development, and an executive education certificate from Harvard Business School, where he was recently featured as an "Inspiring Climate Trailblazer." A firm believer in leadership excellence, Osei-Sarpong serves as a Master Coach through the Skinner Leadership Institute in Washington, DC., and a mentor to many entrepreneurs, often engaging directly with business students from around the world. In addition, through his philanthropic focus, Osei-Sarpong remains dedicated to giving back to his community through numerous organizations in the United States and Africa.
Media Contact
Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, RIFE International, 1 12403894187, info@rifeintl.com
SOURCE RIFE International