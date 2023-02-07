The in-home care franchise sees increased demand for its quality services across the country as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years.
DALLAS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the 650-plus location in-home care concept helping seniors and adults with disabilities live comfortably at home, grew in 2022 as it continued its mission to improve the quality of life for those it serves. Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement.
During the year, the brand opened 25 new locations, had 18 signings, and entered 8 new markets, including Grand Rapids, MI, Waterford, OH, Peoria, IL, Augusta, ME, Portland, ME, The Hills, SD, Cedar Falls, IA, and Lakeland, FL.
"We are improving the quality of life for those we serve in ways other brands just can't and that has put us at the top," said Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development at Right at Home. "2022 was a great year for us, and we are proud of all the work our franchisees have done to serve their communities this year."
As the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years, Right at Home is seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country. During 2020 and 2021, the brand not only survived the height of the pandemic but came out of it stronger than ever, exceeding growth goals by 40%. In 2022, Right at Home picked up even more momentum as it continued to bring its best-in-class in-home care services to families in new markets across the country.
And that momentum is getting noticed. In 2022 alone, Right at Home was recognized as a Franchise Business Review (FBR) Top 200 Franchise, Most Innovative Franchise, Most Profitable Franchise, Top Recession-Proof Franchise, and Top Franchise for Veterans. Additionally, Right at Home was inducted into the FBR Hall of Fame. According to FBR, only franchisors that have demonstrated long-term dedication to franchisee satisfaction and an outstanding franchise opportunity for over ten years earn membership into the FBR Hall of Fame.
"To be recognized for having consistently high franchisee satisfaction ratings, as well as strong financial performance, is every franchisor's dream come true," Chaney told FBR. "This is a testament to Right at Home's dedication to supporting our franchisees in every aspect of the business, but most importantly, our dedication to supporting every franchise owner's path to profitability while ensuring they love what they do."
In addition, Right at Home was ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and has appeared on the list many times in the past several decades. Entrepreneur's annual list examines trends in the franchising industry. The 44th annual Franchise 500 highlights the unprecedented challenges faced over the last two years and the resilience of the franchising industry. Brands are recognized for their outstanding performance in areas including financial strength and stability, unit growth, and brand power. Entrepreneur also recognized Right at Home as a Fastest-Growing Franchise, a Top Global Franchise, a Top Franchise for Veterans, and a Top Franchise for Less Than $100,000.
Those selected to be on the coveted list were evaluated for factors such as costs and fees, franchisee support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Looking ahead, Right at Home plans to add 24 new territories in 2023. Already, in the first month of 2023 alone, the franchise had six signings. Three of them are from existing owners excited about the future of the brand and three by brand new owners in the states of AZ, CT, and FL.
"When someone is looking for care options for an elderly family member, they are going to trust the names they've already heard of," explained Chaney. "And we're still expanding our footprint to get in front of people who may not know what Right at Home is yet. We still have a lot of territories to cover and more people left to reach."
ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:
Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 650 franchise locations in the U.S. and eight other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit http://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at http://www.rightathome.net/blog.
