The recent release "The Lioness Queen" from Page Publishing author Joni Mitchell is a spellbinding novel introducing Freyja, a teenage girl forced to flee the house of her stepfather in sixteenth-century France after overhearing the sinister plans he was making with the man to whom she would be married. When the truth of her destiny is revealed, she must fight for her life and freedom at every turn, against all odds; can she prevail against the dark forces aligned against her?
DALLAS, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joni Mitchell, an artist who was born with sickle cell disease and a lifelong passion for nature and animals who completed coursework at the Art Institute of Dallas and seeks to include her strong Christian faith in her writings, has completed his new book "The Lioness Queen": a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its stunning conclusion.
A fifteen-year-old girl lost her father and now lives with her new stepfather and mum. She overhears her stepfather's evil plans for her and runs away. She runs into a world of people she had no idea existed. She is discovered to be the fated mate of identical quintuplets. Not only is their father the king of this world, but he also knows her to be a threat—a threat he has to remove if he wants to keep his crown. She runs from one prison into another she never could have imagined existed. Will she find a way free, or will she fall deeper into bondage?
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Lioness Queen" online on Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
