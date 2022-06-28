1st National Reserve and their Numismatic consultant, Mike Fuljenz's participation in the 2022 NRA Convention gave them a chance to meet face to face with hundreds of their serious coin collectors and investors.
HOUSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1st National Reserve is proud to announce its successful participation in the 2022 NRA Convention held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston Texas. Ryan Verde manager of 1st National Reserve stated, "The event gave us a chance to meet so many of our loyal clients face to face. These are serious coin collectors and investors that have become long-term clients but also our friends over the years. These are individuals who share our core beliefs and our appreciation for the three precious metals of freedom – gold, silver, and lead."
1st National Reserve provides clients with professional numismatic analysis and consultation.
Many lucky attendees to the 1st National Reserve booth were given free NRA challenge coins as they perused some of the many numismatic offerings displayed by the company.
1st National Reserve's numismatic consultant, Dr. Mike Fuljenz, was also present at the convention to work with representatives in providing professional advice to many of the visitors at the booth. He signed copies of books on classic gold coins, which have won awards from the Numismatic Literary Guild for their insight on rare coins. By their own right, 1st National Reserve has also produced award-winning material that has been recognized by the NLG.
"We were proud that our associate Mike Fuljenz was also a seminar speaker at the event," Verde stated, "We look forward to our participation in the next convention in Indianapolis. These events are challenging, exciting, and very rewarding. We get to meet the people who surf our website, who are the voices on the phone, and the people who have given us their trust allowing us to provide them with the best there is in numismatic offerings or coin collecting needs."
Mike Fuljenz has over 50 years of numismatic expertise and has assisted 1st National Reserve's management for decades. Both 1st National Reserve and Mike Fuljenz are proud to support the Beaumont Police Department, Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas, and the NRA's Eddie Eagle GunSafe Program, working with them to enhance these lifesaving programs.
1st National Reserve: Since 1989, 1st National Reserve has had the distinct pleasure of diligently providing superlative service, insightful analysis, and comprehensive consultation to our national client base of rare coin investors and collectors. The company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and has done business with more than 120,000 satisfied clients with transactions totaling more than $300 million. The company holds membership with the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), the Numismatic Guarantee Corporation (NGC), the National Coin and Bullion Association (NCBA), the NRA Business Alliance and is a registered precious metals dealer with the state of Texas. Contact number: 800.321.8700
