LAREDO, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Bob Gabelman teaches reader to share the Gospel in The Day of Good News: Essentials in Personal Evangelism ($29.99, paperback, 9781662847523; $9.99, e-book, 9781662847530).
As he has shared the Gospel and trained others to do so, Gabelman has zeroed in on what he calls the very heartbeat of God, "None perish, all saved." In this book, he shares stories from the front lines of evangelism to encourage and instruct anyone ready to share their faith with others.
"If you are a believer in the saving grace of Jesus Christ, you are commissioned to proclaim the Good News of Salvation. Whether you are 10 or 100 years old, boy or girl, man or woman, there is someone near you waiting to hear the Good News of salvation," said Gabelman.
Bob Gabelman has been sharing the Good News ever since he accepted his salvation in 1979 and has served as a missionary in the U.S., Mexico, El Salvador, Cuba and China. He and his wife of over 40 years, Kathleen, share five children and ten grandchildren.
The Day of Good News is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
