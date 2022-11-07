Bob Mills Furniture is excited to offer San Antonio Veterans the opportunity to win a new Franklin recliner during this Veteran's Day weekend. The Bob Mills Veteran's Day Salute runs November 7 through November 13, 2022. Customers can nominate a Veteran inside the San Antonio Bob Mills Furniture throughout the week with no purchase necessary. Winners will be announced at a later date. Additionally, all Veterans will receive 20% in additional furniture free throughout the celebration. Bob Mills will also be present at the store located at, 12621 W I-10 and De Zavala, San Antonio, TX for a special meet and greet on Saturday, November 11, 2022, from 10am to 2pm.
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bob Mills Furniture is excited to offer San Antonio Veterans the opportunity to win a new Franklin recliner during this Veteran's Day weekend.
Bob Mills, President of Bob Mills Furniture, says, "I feel it's important we recognize our heroes in uniform, past and present. The Franklin recliners being given away are American made, and made tough, just like our Veterans! During the Bob Mills Veteran's Day Salute, we want to celebrate them and the impact they all have had on our safety and security. It's my way of saying thank you for all they have given."
The Bob Mills Veteran's Day Salute runs November 7 through November 13, 2022. Customers can nominate a Veteran inside the San Antonio Bob Mills Furniture throughout the week with no purchase necessary. Winners will be announced at a later date. Additionally, all Veterans will receive 20% in additional furniture free throughout the celebration. Bob Mills will also be present at the store located at, 12621 W I-10 and De Zavala, San Antonio, TX for a special meet and greet on Saturday, November 11, 2022, from 10am to 2pm.
Bob Mills Sleep Spa, located inside Bob Mills Furniture, offers the exclusive bedMATCH® system, which takes 18 statistical body measurements along with thousands of calculations to find the proper support level you need while you sleep. Why guess when you can know the right mattress for you. Simply go to http://www.BobMillsFurniture.com for more information about bedMATCH®.
Bob Mills Furniture Co., L.L.C is a 52-year-old company and has remained under the same single ownership since Bob Mills started his store at just 23 years old in Oklahoma City, OK. Currently, Bob Mills Furniture has 10 locations: Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Temple, Waco, San Antonio and Wichita. The corporate headquarters are located in Oklahoma City with a large distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas.
Media Contact
Aimee Carlisle, Bob Mills Furniture, 1 4059476500, acarlisle@bobmills.com
SOURCE Bob Mills Furniture