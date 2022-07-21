Former multifamily executive to lead national real estate recruiting operations
DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cory Executive Recruiting, a leading national executive recruiting firm, announced that Michelle Duncum joined the company as its Vice President of Operations. Duncum brings to CER over 30 years of multifamily real estate development, management, construction, marketing, and interior architecture and design expertise to the organization.
Before joining the firm, Duncum spent 17 years as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer for a national interior architecture and design firm and a multifamily development company in Dallas, Texas. She is highly skilled in building award-winning, culture-focused teams, digital media and advertising, brand management, and exceeding financial goals, all of which will be integral to CER's continued growth and success.
"This is a first-of-its-kind hire for CER, having a former multifamily developer with such great depth of knowledge on its executive team. There is no better way to serve our team and clients than to have someone who knows all facets of our business at CER and the inner workings of our client's business. We are so fortunate Michelle chose CER, and we are honored to have her on our team." said Kelsi Cory, CEO.
Duncum comes to CER with a long history of awards centered around the success of the organizations and teams under her leadership. Specializing in creating open and flexible work cultures, her teams and work have been recognized by Inc. Magazine, Southern Methodist University, Interior Design Magazine, Best and Brightest, and The Texas Apartment Association, among others. In addition, she has served as a business consultant for up-and-coming organizations that want to grow their business into highly successful cultures in today's workplace.
"I am excited to be a part of the future of CER. It is a vibrant, innovative, forward-thinking organization that is refreshing in today's environment. CER sets the standard for client-centric performance while allowing our team to be moms, dads, brothers, sisters, daughters, and sons and not miss out on a moment of their personal life simultaneously. It's exciting to be a part of a company that isn't afraid to be truly authentic and focus on what matters most." says Duncum.
Cory Executive Recruiting recruits nationally and places top-level talent in all facets of the real estate industry, focusing on property management, construction and development, and interior architecture and design.
About Cory Executive Recruiting
Cory Executive Recruiting is a women-owned national executive search firm focusing on the placement of leadership talent within the residential and commercial real estate industry across the United States. Known across the country for its trendsetting culture, CER works with the most highly sought-after organizations and talent in the real estate arena, including residential and commercial real estate development and construction, all property management types, architecture, and interior design. CER pairs the right match for building high-performing teams in today's work environment. Focusing on middle management through C-level placement, CER delivers exceptional recruitment results with boutique-level service.
