HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self-dispersible System Is Key to Demonstrating the Commercial Feasibility of the Company's Breakthrough Standard Stimulation and Recovery Products.
IOGS, the developer of a breakthrough technology to transform the Energy Return on Energy Investments (EROI) of U.S. Oil & Gas production facilities, today announced the successful synthesis of a proprietary simple chemistry, an essential step toward demonstrating commercial feasibility and scale up of the technology. "In January of this year, we filed a landmark patent application for our breakthrough chemistry for stimulation and recovery fluids," said CTO Dr. Naveed Aslam. "The production of this chemistry is the actual laboratory scale implementation of the simple, standard, low-cost platform and their synthesis process disclosed in the patent. It is a major step forward for us," he added.
The major challenges in EOR/IOR are high costs, massive pore volume injections, non-standard solutions, significant formation losses, toxicity, flammability, and adverse environmental impacts of existing chemical benchmarks. This company's novel and proprietary chemistry platform provides a simpler, safer, cleaner, and higher efficiency route for EOR. This chemistry provides a self-dispersible system based on inexpensive and abundantly available materials. "Our chemistry, in conjunction with optimized aqueous, non-aqueous or energized fluid systems, will be the key factors in reducing the costs of EOR/IOR as well as enhancing the EROI of production assets," Aslam said.
"Our game changing chemistry is based on inexpensive, abundantly available materials and does not require tailored, expensive, and environmentally challenging polymers, surfactants or functionalized nano particles to protect injectable materials down hole," said CEO Ashraf Yacoub. "Along with high performance at lowest cost the solutions developed by IOGS are non-toxic, non-flammable and biodegradable," he added.
About Innovative Oil & Gas Solutions Inc.
IOGS Inc. is developing breakthrough solutions to enhance the EROI of existing hydrocarbon production assets in the United States. IOGS is focusing on the massive market opportunities to significantly enhance the energy return of hydrocarbons recovered from mature assets. Innovating at the forefront of chemistry, petroleum engineering, mathematics, and artificial intelligence we are developing highly scalable efficient processes to produce hydrocarbons in an environmentally benign and sustainable manner at a fraction of the existing cost structures. To imagine a world of enhanced EROI of Oil & Gas production and to learn more about IOGS' breakthrough technology, please visit http://www.iog-s.com.
