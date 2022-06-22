The 12th annual awards program honors outstanding performances by healthcare talent acquisition teams.
HOUSTON, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- symplr®, the leader in enterprise healthcare operations, today announced the winners of the 2022 Lean Human Capital Elite Honor Roll program. This is the 12th year symplr's Lean Human Capital team has recognized excellence in healthcare recruitment. All winners have been selected based on quantifiable evidence that they perform within the top 10% of healthcare recruitment teams across the United States.
symplr's Lean Human Capital offering is the leading talent analytics and benchmarking solution supporting healthcare organizations in achieving systematic success with workforce insights that support continuous improvement. As part of its recognition program, symplr presented Scripps Health, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and the University of Utah Health with the Elite Honor Roll Organization distinction during the online awards ceremony Friday, June 17.
"Healthcare teams across the country have had to step up during the pandemic, the unsung heroes of the last several years are the human resources and recruiting staff taking on the herculean task of building and retaining top-performing teams," BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr. "We celebrate these leaders, their demonstrated commitment to employing best-practice recruitment strategies and the critical role they play in improving patient outcomes."
All winners for the year were selected based on quantifiable evidence of elite-level performance in Lean Human Capital's Key Recruitment Metrics Performance Index. This includes a combination of 17 metrics from five dimensions of performance including responsiveness, process efficiency, productivity, quality of hire, and customer satisfaction. Additionally, winning teams implemented innovative solutions to improve key metrics and performance outcomes showing a strong commitment to continuous improvement.
2022 Elite Honor Roll Organizations
- Scripps Health
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University of Utah Health
2022 Elite Honor Roll Organization Nominees
- Advocate Aurora Health
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Cedars Sinai
- Hospital Sisters Health System
- Trinity Health Mount Carmel Health System
- North Kansas City Hospital
- Sutter Health
Other awards announced in the ceremony included the 2022 Raving Fan Award for hiring managers, 2022 Raving Fan Award for Candidate Experience, 2022 Elite Honor Roll Sourcer and Recruiter.
2022 Raving Fan Award – Hiring Manager Experience
- AdventHealth
- CentraCare
- Scripps Health
- Trinity Health Mount Carmel Health System
- Trinity Health Saint Agnes
2022 Raving Fan Award – Candidate Experience
- North Kansas City Hospital
- Trinity Health Mount Carmel Health System
- Trinity Health Holy Cross Maryland
- Trinity Health Saint Agnes
2022 Elite Honor Roll – Sourcer
- George "Geo" Cobb, Talent Sourcer at Arkansas Children's Hospital
- Joey Woods, Senior Talent Sourcer at AdventHealth
- Kathy Bray, Talent Sourcing Strategist at Hospital Sisters Health System
- Kristy Reyes, Talent Sourcer at AdventHealth
- Nick Jungles, Recruitment Sourcing Specialist at CentraCare
2022 Elite Honor Roll – Recruiter
- Kelly Abreu, Talent Acquisition Partner, AdventHealth
- Debora Ajdelsztajn, Recruiter Specialist, AdventHealth
- Charlene Stringer, Talent Acquisition Partner, AdventHealth
- Heather Gallup, Talent Acquisition Specialist, AdventHealth
- Jessica Frost, Talent Acquisition Partner, AdventHealth
- Kristen Quinones, Talent Acquisition Partner, AdventHealth
- Allison Brown, Recruiter Specialist, AdventHealth
- Sheila Perez, Talent Acquisition Partner, AdventHealth
- Walter LeBlanc, Recruiter Specialist, AdventHealth
- Stephanie Clark, Talent Acquisition Partner, AdventHealth
- Lindsay Collett, Team Lead, AdventHealth
- Diana Misura, Recruiter, Advocate Aurora Health
- Drew Creger, Recruiter Sr., Advocate Aurora Health
- Jennifer Kohls, Recruiter, Advocate Aurora Health
- Julie Enk, Senior Recruiter, Advocate Aurora Health
- Ronnie Anderson, Senior Recruiter, Advocate Aurora Health
- Stacy Costello, Senior Recruiter, Advocate Aurora Health
- Ashley Kasten, Senior Recruiter, Advocate Aurora Health
- Kelly Englebert, Senior Recruiter, Advocate Aurora Health
- Melissa March, Recruiter, Advocate Aurora Health
- Jacob Hambruch, Talent Acquisition Partner, Beacon Health
- Angela Flannigan, SR Recruiter, CentraCare
- Amanda Fulajtar, Manager, TA, Cleveland Clinic
- Katie Jenior, Senior Recruiter, Cleveland Clinic
- Troy Nowak Manager, Talent Acquisition, Cleveland Clinic
- Vanessa Kolic Manager, Talent Acquisition, Cleveland Clinic
- Brooke Conlee, TA Advisor, Hospital Sisters Health System
- Sarah Morrison, Sr. TA Consultant, Hospital Sisters Health System
- Tonya Globlek, Senior, Talent Acquisition Partner, Trinity Health Mount Carmel Health System
- Erin Kaup, Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, Trinity Health Mount Carmel Health System
- Mary Adams, Sr. Talent Acquisition Recruiter, Nebraska Medicine
- Michelle Shortle, Sr. Talent Acquisition Partner, North Kansas City Hospital
- Lisa White, Talent Advisor, Sanford Health
- Emily Jacobson, Talent Advisor, Scripps Health
- Susan Sturza, Team Lead, Sr. Talent Acquisition Specialist, Trinity Health
- Lisa Johnson, Talent Acquisition Partner, University of Texas Southwestern
- Jason Shaffer, TA Recruiter, University of Utah
- Chris Planovsky, Executive Recruiter, Wellstar
About symplr
symplr is the leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. For more than 30 years and with deployments in 9 out of every 10 U.S. hospitals, symplr has been committed to improving healthcare operations through its cloud-based solutions, driving better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, and healthcare governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations, enabling caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks so they have more time to do what they do best — provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at http://www.symplr.com.
