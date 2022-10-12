Anblicks achieved advanced tier partnership and enhanced its capabilities to help customers with cloud-strategy, application migration and modernizing cloud data platforms on AWS platform.
DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anblicks, the cloud data analytics provider to the global market leaders, announced that it had strengthened its expertise in the AWS partner network platform by achieving an advanced consulting tier in modernizing cloud technology infrastructure and strategies.
The AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status is a valuable accreditation for APN Technology Partners. It is granted to companies that establish expertise in AWS ecosystem technologies, have proven an understanding of building software solutions, and have outstanding achievements of remarkable customer experiences.
With AWS' advanced consulting partnership, Anblicks enhanced its capabilities in optimizing cloud ecosystems by helping its customers to deliver technology innovation solutions that provide cost-savings, security, and business agility.
Anblicks has been at the forefront in cloud development and DevOps services. The AWS partnership is a direct result of the company's constant efforts to develop capabilities in the design, architecture, migration, deployment, and management of intricate cloud architectures on the AWS cloud platform. The company is now having 30+ AWS certified members with plans to grow the expertise in the future.
"As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Anblicks is dedicated to helping its customers modernize their cloud applications, migrate applications to cloud at scale, and reduce operational costs." Quoted Chintan Mehta, Vice President – Technology of CloudOps at Anblicks.
About Anblicks (https://www.anblicks.com)
Anblicks is a Cloud Data Analytics Company based out of Dallas, TX, with offices in USA, India, and Australia. Since 2004, Anblicks has been helping customers by bringing value to their data and implementing modern data architecture and advanced analytics solutions in the cloud.
