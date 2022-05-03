The lean, mean performance marketing machine to target the audience that buys, identify the leads that convert and prioritize the opportunities that close.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today from the Forrester B2B Summit, Leadspace, the industry-recognized AI-powered B2B Customer Data Platform, launched new products and practices to redefine the performance of B2B marketing and sales. The new Leadspace Studio is the industry's first performance marketing tool targeted at business users to double results across their funnel by creating high-performing segments and directly activating them across marketing automation and digital media platforms.
Leadspace Studio customers have experienced a doubling of inbound, outbound and Account Based Marketing (ABM) campaign engagement, pipeline creation and conversion results. All Summit attendees are eligible to receive the Leadspace complimentary Pipeline Impact Report which enables any B2B company to identify its Total Addressable Market (TAM), understand key ways to improve the performance of their programs and assess the health of their data. Finally, Leadspace and its customer Adobe Digital Experience (DX) are scheduled to present a full-funnel, performance marketing Adobe case study detailing the Leadspace solution to double Adobe's marketing-driven opportunities.
"Leadspace is on a mission to dramatically improve pipeline creation and conversion. The Pipeline Impact Report is a great first step in this journey. Answer a few questions, upload a secure data sample and we will meet with you and deliver your customized TAM, data health report and an analysis of where AI can deliver the most leverage in your business. Leadspace Studio is a game changer. It's the first full-funnel tool to make it easy to find, create and accelerate the demand that's most likely to convert to revenue," stated Alex Yoder, CEO of Leadspace. "Every CEO wants predictable growth. Every sales and marketing team wants to deliver it. We put the odds in their favor."
Leadspace Studio Delivers High-Performing Buyers to Create Closeable Business:
Leadspace Studio is the first all-in-one, AI-driven solution for sales and marketing to find, create and accelerate pipeline with the highest probability of conversion. Studio begins with fully-enriched, 360-degree buyer profiles of current and high-performance lookalike customers. These profiles are used to create the company's Total Addressable Market and Ideal Customer Profile aligning sales and marketing for territory and campaign management. Users can then deliver advanced campaigns that target the audience that buys, identify the leads that convert and prioritize the opportunities that close. Once the campaigns are defined, they can be directly deployed across channels with pre-built connectors, including Salesforce, Marketo, Eloqua, Pardot, Hubspot, Google Ads, Facebook, LinkedIn and LiveRamp. Unlike other multi-product solutions, Leadspace Studio users can now:
- Leverage Leadspace's Propensity, Persona and Intent Model portfolio — a Models-as-a-Service offering to continuously classify and score B2B sales pipeline, aligning go-to-market strategy and execution with sales territories and total TAM.
- Build the best Buyer Profiles with improved buyer profiling and targeting, by defining segments built from 30+ curated B2B third-party sources and unify them with a company's internal customer and financial data.
- Improve their go-to-market targeting with AI-recommended market and customer segmentation to identify and focus on the best buyers: by Propensity, Persona and Intent.
- Activate Leadspace enriched, segmented and scored customer data directly in systems of record (CRM/MAP) and systems of engagement (email, web and ad platforms) to align sales and marketing across all channels of a digital business.
- Build the industry's best buyer profiles with the continued expansion and openness of the industry-leading Leadspace B2B Graph featuring new pre-built integrations to ZoomInfo and HG Insights. This allows companies to seamlessly plug in their existing licenses to access their data services through the Leadspace platform.
Complimentary to Forrester Summit Attendees: The Leadspace Pipeline Impact Report:
Leadspace launched today the online Pipeline Impact Report. By answering a few questions and uploading a secure data sample, B2B companies will receive a detailed report assessing the health of their data with suggested improvements, a TAM of the companies in their space and an assessment of the ways that they can improve pipeline creation and conversion across their sales and marketing processes and technologies. Companies are encouraged to take the Pipeline Impact survey now at leadspace.com/pipelinereport.
See us at the Forrester B2B Summit:
Leadspace is a sponsor of the Forrester B2B Summit and can be found at booth 824. The company is presenting a case study on how Adobe DX is doubling marketing-generated opportunities with Leadspace on Wednesday, May 4th, at 9:40 am in room 9C at the Austin Convention Center.
About Leadspace:
Leadspace is the world's #1 B2B Customer Data Platform (CDP). The company powers leading enterprises like Microsoft, Salesforce and Adobe to find, create, prioritize and accelerate closeable business. The platform is built on its B2B Buyer Data Graph and uses tens of thousands of buying data signals to build and operationalize a company's total addressable market (TAM), ideal customer profile (ICP) and optimize their campaigns with fit, intent and engagement models. Sales and marketing teams use the platform to give them a competitive edge so they know who their best customers are, understand their whitespace opportunities, and can dramatically improve the effectiveness of their sales and marketing programs. To learn more, please visit Leadspace.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
