Large Selection of Discounted Interlake New Style Pallet Racking
DALLAS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Coast Storage Equipment (ECSE) is offering the public access to high-quality Interlake new style pallet racking at deeply discounted prices. A warehouse liquidation scheduled for June of 2022 in Dallas, TX, is leaving a large quantity of pallet racking, including wire decking, available to buyers.
Businesses interested in outfitting large spaces with reliable Interlake racking will find what they are looking for in this liquidation, ECSE representatives said.
"This is the perfect opportunity to equip your whole warehouse with quality rack at liquidation pricing," said John Geddes, Director of Sales for ECSE. "Interlake is a leading manufacturer in the industry, and their products last."
With decades of experience connecting clients with reliable and dependable equipment and services, ECSE is a trusted name in the used material handling and storage equipment industry. Their services include facility design, layout consultation, warehouse relocation and equipment liquidation.
By connecting customers with liquidated stock directly from the site, ECSE is able to offer attractive discounts on large-volume orders. Inventory from this liquidation includes a large quantity of Interlake NS racking:
- 42″D x 22'H new style frames
- 102″L x 2.5″ new style beams
- 42″D x 46″W wire decks
More details on this liquidation inventory are available on the ECSE website.
All the equipment listed above is in excellent condition. Coming from trusted industry name Interlake, this durable roll-formed steel pallet racking system is ready to handle almost any selective storage situation. While similar to popular teardrop-style racking systems, these racks feature new style keyholes that work with compatible beams and frames.
ECSE's selection of this Interlake racking is complete and ready to outfit your facility — even if you have a larger space. Whatever your needs, this racking is ready to provide your business with years of reliable service.
ECSE is ready to not only offer your business deeply discounted pallet racking, but deliver orders across the country. Their network of local delivery services and insured freight transportation can get even large orders safely to their new destination without any hassle.
The team at ECSE can also help with the installation of your new equipment. A qualified project manager is part of each installation. This expert works alongside teams of local and insured installers to make sure the job gets done right the first time.
The liquidation will take place in June, making the racking available after the equipment is ready for shipping. ECSE will determine shipping dates at a later time.
While a large number of beams, frames and wire decking are available, they won't last for long. ECSE is recommending that customers pre-order to lock in prices before stock runs out. If you're looking for more information about this Interlake NS pallet racking or have questions about shipping or availability, be sure to contact the ECSE team at 888.294.5022.
Additionally, if your business needs extend beyond pallet racking, browse ECSE's wide selection of storage equipment, including mezzanines, shelving and many other popular products at affordable prices.
Media Contact
Coby Geddes, East Coast Storage Equipment Co., Inc., 1 732-597-4892, cgeddes@ecseco.com
