Xulon Press presents inspiration for children and the adults who love them.
BOERNE, Texas, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Mary Lee Campbell Towell shares an original story for young readers with Finley's Future ($10.99, paperback, 9781662860294; $4.99, e-book, 9781662860300).
Through this simple story designed for children ages 3-7, Campbell Towell hopes to encourage children to share the good news of Jesus with their actions as well as their words.
"I want children to dream big about their futures and to know that whatever they choose in life, it should be done to honor God," said Campbell Towell.
Mary Lee Campbell Towell is a veteran educator with over 40 years of experience and degrees from UT Austin and UTSA. She is a wife and mother of six who has worked on PBS children's content and continues to mentor teens in the foster care system as well as advocate for children involved in CPS cases.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Finley's Future is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
