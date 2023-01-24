Texas Instruments Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Texas Instruments Incorporated)

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today reported fourth quarter revenue of $4.67 billion, net income of $1.96 billion and earnings per share of $2.13. Earnings per share included an 11-cent benefit that was not in the company's original guidance.

Regarding the company's performance and returns to shareholders, Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and CEO, made the following comments:

  • "Revenue decreased 11% sequentially and 3% from the same quarter a year ago. As we expected, our results reflect weaker demand in all end markets with the exception of automotive.
  • "Our cash flow from operations of $8.7 billion for the year again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the year was $5.9 billion and 30% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-mm production.
  • "Over the past 12 months we invested $3.4 billion in R&D and SG&A, invested $2.8 billion in capital expenditures and returned $7.9 billion to owners.
  • "TI's first quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of $4.17 billion to $4.53 billion and earnings per share between $1.64 and $1.90. We now expect our 2023 annual effective tax rate to be about 13% to 14%."

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Earnings summary

(In millions, except per-share amounts)



 Q4 2022



 Q4 2021



Change  

Revenue



$     4,670



$     4,832



(3) %

Operating profit



$     2,176



$     2,503



(13) %

Net income



$     1,962



$     2,138



(8) %

Earnings per share



$       2.13



$       2.27



(6) %

 

Cash generation









Trailing 12 Months

(In millions)



 Q4 2022



 Q4 2022 



 Q4 2021 



 Change  

Cash flow from operations



$     2,042



$  8,720



$  8,756



0 %

Capital expenditures



$        967



$  2,797



$  2,462



14 %

Free cash flow



$     1,075



$  5,923



$  6,294



(6) %

Free cash flow % of revenue







29.6 %



34.3 %





 

Cash return









Trailing 12 Months

(In millions)



 Q4 2022



 Q4 2022



 Q4 2021



Change 

Dividends paid



$     1,123



$     4,297



$     3,886



11 %

Stock repurchases



$        848



$     3,615



$        527



586 %

Total cash returned



$     1,971



$     7,912



$     4,413



79 %

 

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Income



For Three Months Ended

December 31,



For Years Ended

December 31,

(In millions, except per-share amounts)



2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue



$          4,670



$          4,832



$        20,028



$        18,344

Cost of revenue (COR)



1,583



1,482



6,257



5,968

Gross profit



3,087



3,350



13,771



12,376

Research and development (R&D)



434



389



1,670



1,554

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A)



429



404



1,704



1,666

Acquisition charges









142

Restructuring charges/other



48



54



257



54

Operating profit



2,176



2,503



10,140



8,960

Other income (expense), net (OI&E)



51



9



106



143

Interest and debt expense



60



49



214



184

Income before income taxes



2,167



2,463



10,032



8,919

Provision for income taxes



205



325



1,283



1,150

Net income



$          1,962



$          2,138



$          8,749



$          7,769



















Diluted earnings per common share



$            2.13



$            2.27



$            9.41



$            8.26



















Average shares outstanding:

















  Basic



906



924



916



923

  Diluted



916



936



926



936



















Cash dividends declared per common share



$            1.24



$            1.15



$           4.69



$            4.21



















Supplemental Information











Provision for income taxes is based on the following:









Operating taxes (calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate)



$             237



$             346



$         1,384



$         1,280

Discrete tax items



(32)



(21)



(101)



(130)

Provision for income taxes (effective taxes)



$             205



$             325



$         1,283



$         1,150



















A portion of net income is allocated to unvested restricted stock units (RSUs) on which we pay dividend equivalents. Diluted EPS is calculated

using the following:

Net income



$          1,962



$          2,138



$         8,749



$         7,769

Income allocated to RSUs



(9)



(9)



(39)



(33)

Income allocated to common stock for diluted EPS



$          1,953



$          2,129



$         8,710



$         7,736

 

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

(In millions, except par value)



2022



2021

Assets









Current assets:









  Cash and cash equivalents



$            3,050



$            4,631

  Short-term investments



6,017



5,108

  Accounts receivable, net of allowances of ($13) and ($8)



1,895



1,701

  Raw materials



353



245

  Work in process



1,546



1,067

  Finished goods



858



598

  Inventories



2,757



1,910

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets



302



335

  Total current assets



14,021



13,685

Property, plant and equipment at cost



9,950



7,858

  Accumulated depreciation



(3,074)



(2,717)

  Property, plant and equipment



6,876



5,141

Goodwill



4,362



4,362

Deferred tax assets



473



263

Capitalized software licenses



152



85

Overfunded retirement plans



188



392

Other long-term assets



1,135



748

Total assets



$          27,207



$          24,676











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









  Current portion of long-term debt



$               500



$               500

  Accounts payable



851



571

  Accrued compensation



799



775

  Income taxes payable



189



121

  Accrued expenses and other liabilities



646



602

  Total current liabilities



2,985



2,569

Long-term debt



8,235



7,241

Underfunded retirement plans



118



79

Deferred tax liabilities



66



87

Other long-term liabilities



1,226



1,367

Total liabilities



12,630



11,343

Stockholders' equity:









  Preferred stock, $25 par value. Shares authorized – 10; none issued





  Common stock, $1 par value. Shares authorized – 2,400; shares issued – 1,741



1,741



1,741

  Paid-in capital



2,951



2,630

  Retained earnings



50,353



45,919

  Treasury common stock at cost









  Shares: 2022 – 835; 2021 – 817



(40,214)



(36,800)

  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (AOCI)



(254)



(157)

Total stockholders' equity



14,577



13,333

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$         27,207



$         24,676



Certain amounts in the prior period's balance sheet have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation.

 

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For Three Months Ended

December 31,



For Years Ended

December 31,

(In millions)



2022



2021



2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities

















  Net income



$            1,962



$            2,138



$            8,749



$            7,769

  Adjustments to net income:

















  Depreciation



249



200



925



755

  Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles









142

  Amortization of capitalized software



14



13



54



57

  Stock compensation



62



50



289



230

  Gains on sales of assets





(50)



(3)



(57)

  Deferred taxes



(173)



(4)



(191)



15

  Increase (decrease) from changes in:

















  Accounts receivable



145



(48)



(194)



(287)

  Inventories



(353)



(47)



(847)



45

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(39)



(42)



6



57

  Accounts payable and accrued expenses



34



(54)



106



33

  Accrued compensation



136



110



22



7

  Income taxes payable



68



34



94



(20)

  Changes in funded status of retirement plans



(12)



14



114



62

  Other



(51)



43



(404)



(52)

Cash flows from operating activities



2,042



2,357



8,720



8,756



















Cash flows from investing activities

















  Capital expenditures



(967)



(1,282)



(2,797)



(2,462)

  Proceeds from asset sales





68



3



75

  Purchases of short-term investments



(3,688)



(3,697)



(14,483)



(10,124)

  Proceeds from short-term investments



3,650



2,708



13,657



8,478

  Other



(22)



(26)



37



(62)

Cash flows from investing activities



(1,027)



(2,229)



(3,583)



(4,095)



















Cash flows from financing activities

















  Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



799





1,494



1,495

  Repayment of debt







(500)



(550)

  Dividends paid



(1,123)



(1,062)



(4,297)



(3,886)

  Stock repurchases



(848)



(142)



(3,615)



(527)

  Proceeds from common stock transactions



50



52



241



377

  Other



(12)



(8)



(41)



(46)

Cash flows from financing activities



(1,134)



(1,160)



(6,718)



(3,137)



















Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(119)



(1,032)



(1,581)



1,524

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



3,169



5,663



4,631



3,107

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$            3,050



$            4,631



$            3,050



$            4,631

 

Quarterly segment results

(In millions)

Q4 2022



Q4 2021



 Change  

Analog:











  Revenue

$      3,558



$      3,758



(5) %

  Operating profit

$      1,798



$      2,098



(14) %

Embedded Processing:











  Revenue

$         837



$         764



10 %

  Operating profit

$         293



$         293



0 %

Other:











  Revenue

$         275



$         310



(11) %

  Operating profit*

$           85



$         112



(24) %



* Includes acquisition charges and restructuring charges/other.

 

Annual segment results

(In millions)

2022



2021



 Change  

Analog:











  Revenue

$    15,359



$    14,050



9 %

  Operating profit

$      8,359



$      7,393



13 %

Embedded Processing:











  Revenue

$      3,261



$      3,049



7 %

  Operating profit

$      1,253



$      1,174



7 %

Other:











  Revenue

$      1,408



$      1,245



13 %

  Operating profit*

$         528



$         393



34 %



* Includes acquisition charges and restructuring charges/other.

 

Non-GAAP financial information

This release includes references to free cash flow and ratios based on that measure. These are financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow was calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flows from operating activities (also referred to as cash flow from operations).

We believe that free cash flow and the associated ratios provide insight into our liquidity, our cash-generating capability and the amount of cash potentially available to return to shareholders, as well as insight into our financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are supplemental to the comparable GAAP measures.

Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the table below.



For Years Ended

December 31,





(In millions)

2022



2021



 Change  

Cash flow from operations (GAAP)

$        8,720



$        8,756



0 %

Capital expenditures

(2,797)



(2,462)





Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$        5,923



$        6,294



(6) %













Revenue

$      20,028



$      18,344

















Cash flow from operations as a percentage of revenue (GAAP)

43.5 %



47.7 %





Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (non-GAAP)

29.6 %



34.3 %





This release also includes references to operating taxes, a non-GAAP term we use to describe taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective tax rate, a GAAP measure that by definition does not include discrete tax items. We believe the term operating taxes helps to differentiate from effective taxes, which include discrete tax items.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as TI or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe TI's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

We urge you to carefully consider the following important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of TI or our management:

  • The duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, government and other third-party responses to it and the consequences for the global economy, including to our business and the businesses of our suppliers, customers and distributors;
  • Economic, social and political conditions, and natural events in the countries in which we, our customers or our suppliers operate, including global trade policies;
  • Market demand for semiconductors, particularly in the industrial and automotive markets, and customer demand that differs from forecasts;
  • Our ability to compete in products and prices in an intensely competitive industry;
  • Evolving cybersecurity and other threats relating to our information technology systems or those of our customers, vendors and other third parties;
  • Our ability to successfully implement and realize opportunities from strategic, business and organizational changes, or our ability to realize our expectations regarding the amount and timing of associated restructuring charges and cost savings;
  • Our ability to develop, manufacture and market innovative products in a rapidly changing technological environment, our timely implementation of new manufacturing technologies and installation of manufacturing equipment, and our ability to realize expected returns on significant investments in manufacturing capacity;
  • Availability and cost of raw materials, utilities, manufacturing equipment, third-party manufacturing services and manufacturing technology;
  • Product liability, warranty or other claims relating to our products, software, manufacturing, delivery, services, design or communications, or recalls by our customers for a product containing one of our parts;
  • Compliance with or changes in the complex laws, rules and regulations to which we are or may become subject, or actions of enforcement authorities, that restrict our ability to operate our business or subject us to fines, penalties or other legal liability;
  • Changes in tax law and accounting standards that impact the tax rate applicable to us, the jurisdictions in which profits are determined to be earned and taxed, adverse resolution of tax audits, increases in tariff rates, and the ability to realize deferred tax assets;
  • Financial difficulties of our distributors or semiconductor distributors' promotion of competing product lines to our detriment; or disputes with current or former distributors;
  • Losses or curtailments of purchases from key customers or the timing and amount of customer inventory adjustments;
  • Our ability to maintain or improve profit margins, including our ability to utilize our manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover our fixed operating costs, in an intensely competitive and cyclical industry and changing regulatory environment;
  • Our ability to maintain and enforce a strong intellectual property portfolio and maintain freedom of operation in all jurisdictions where we conduct business; or our exposure to infringement claims;
  • Instability in the global credit and financial markets;
  • Our ability to recruit and retain skilled personnel, and effectively manage key employee succession; and
  • Impairments of our non-financial assets.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the Risk factors discussion in Item 1A of TI's most recent Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. If we do update any forward-looking statement, you should not infer that we will make additional updates with respect to that statement or any other forward-looking statement.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

TXN-G

 

