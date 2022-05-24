Power of You(th) Program Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary
DALLAS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) and Amica Insurance are proud to announce the 10th anniversary of the Power of You(th)® program and a partnership renewal that extends through 2026.
The announcement comes during Global Youth Traffic Safety Awareness Month and ahead of the summer months when young people are at higher risk for traffic crashes.
This year marks the second year of the MADD and Amica partnership on Power of You(th). The program is designed to empower teens to make smart, healthy choices for themselves, resist pressure to drink or consume marijuana before age 21, encourage their friends to also avoid underage drinking and drug use, and to never ride with an impaired driver.
"Mothers Against Drunk Driving is thrilled to celebrate 10 years of the Power of You(th) program, and we are thankful for Amica's support," said MADD National President Alex Otte. "Over the past 10 years, MADD has presented the Power of You(th) program to more than one million youth, and we will continue to encourage young people to make safe choices that protect themselves and their friends."
Throughout the year, MADD's Power of You(th) program features interactive presentations delivered by certified facilitators to help youth explore the real, short- and long-term impacts of drinking and using marijuana and other drugs underage, including how it damages their brains and the long-lasting consequences.
"As an insurance company, Amica is committed to making the nation's roadways safer," said Nicole Bailey, corporate social responsibility and events manager at Amica. "That includes providing young people with the resources to make smart and healthy choices."
For more information on MADD's Power of You(th)® program, to request a presentation or to download the teen booklet, visit powerofyouth.com.
About Mothers Against Drunk Driving
Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation's largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by 50%, and educate parents and teens on making safe choices. MADD's Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders, advanced vehicle technology, and designating a non-drinking driver. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.
About Amica Insurance
Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.
Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country. Visit Amica.com.
Media Contact
Becky Iannotta, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 202.600.2032, becky.iannotta@madd.org
SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving