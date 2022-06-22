Xulon Press presents an autobiographical journey through great spirituality – a story to be appreciated by all readers, especially Ireland enthusiasts.
FORT WORTH, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Edward Daley shares his life's journey, a story written from his heart, in Young Ted Irish Traveler: My Way ($12.49, paperback, 9781662850646; $5.99, e-book, 9781662850653).
Daley's autobiography is about one single man, a man who is now 85 years old and striving to fulfil his life's goal of unification. Raised an Irish Catholic, Daley has enjoyed friends of many cultures and religions. Singing was and still is his passion, with a singing voice that is said to "lift a roof." Fighting and boxing was also part of his repertoire and to his credit, Daley was inducted into the bare knuckle Hall of Fame in 2017. When he was young, after breaking and taming a wild horse, he figured with an accomplishment like that, he could basically do anything. After a very strong encounter with the Holy Spirit, it was then that he realized, "we are all one body."
When asked what inspired him to write his book, Daley said, "The Holy Spirit."
Edward Daley has been married to his wife for 66 years. Together, they have four children, 21 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. He has been an Irish traveler for all of his life, traveling from coast to coast. He has met and worked for many famous people. He considers himself to have been very strong in his faith, and now that he is older and reflecting on his life, he wants to share his story with everyone. Besides his passion for singing and boxing, he enjoys being social with family and friends, and snacking on popcorn, fruit and a little bit of candy.
