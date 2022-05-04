Jakob Franzen accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches.
ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jakob Franzen, PCC, Executive Coach at The Modern Coaching Company in Round Rock, Texas, has been accepted into Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.
Jakob was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Jakob into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Jakob has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Jakob will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Jakob will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am excited to join the Forbes Coaches Council. This membership aligns with my goals of continuing to provide the highest level of value to my clients and working to further the coaching profession. I believe that coaching is one of the most valuable investments an executive can make in professional development, and it has the potential for the most profound results," said Jakob.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Coaches Council, visit forbescoachescouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT THE MODERN COACHING COMPANY
The Modern Coaching Company is an executive coaching and organizational development firm located in Round Rock, TX. The company provides high value executive coaching that helps top leaders achieve measurable results, and provides team development that enhances relationships for in-person, hybrid, and virtual teams to help them deliver better results.
Connect with The Modern Coaching Company at mymoderncoach.com or on Linkedln at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jakobfranzen
