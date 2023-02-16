SafetyStratus will sponsor the 2023 CSHEMA Spring Symposium: Beyond the Bench: Field Research Safety.
PLANO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyStratus, the user-friendly enterprise EH&S software platform, will once again be sponsoring a professional development event for the Campus Safety, Health, and Environmental Management Association (CSHEMA.) The 2023 CSHEMA Spring Symposium is a two-day summit for EH&S professionals in higher education to meet and discuss best practices and experiences in the realms of academic research and safety. This year's event will take place February 27 – 28 at the University of California in Santa Barbara, California, and will offer over 20 educational opportunities that focus on the theme of safety when conducting field research.
The CSHEMA Symposia open doors to advance various topics of discussion for EH&S professionals in higher education. "We always look forward to CSHEMA events," says the Director of Sales for SafetyStratus, Wendy Kern-Usrey. "We have experienced first-hand that the safety industry is built on collective ideas and input. Knowing that our work helps make a way for others to share knowledge is so rewarding." Over 20 guest speakers will participate in this "knowledge sharing" through table talks, panel discussions, and presentations. In between these professional development sessions, Symposium attendees will have the chance to network, view exhibitions, and discuss the latest methodologies and product innovations for promoting and improving safety.
Safetystratus was incubated at Cornell University. Though, as a company, SafetyStratus now has user community partnerships in a wide range of industries, it is the desire of everyone on the team to always be a part of supporting efforts within higher education to protect researchers and make campuses safer. With the 2023 Spring Symposia, SafetyStratus will continue its legacy of sponsoring CSHEMA events in the spirit of elevating safety at institutions across the country.
The University of California at Santa Barbara has a campus overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The natural beauty of the setting for the 2023 Spring Symposium is complimented by its famous architecture. Conference attendees are encouraged to partake of the campus' many walking and bicycle paths, as well as visit the special networking reception that SafetyStratus will be hosting at the end of the first day to bring colleagues together in an engaging atmosphere.
To learn more about the presentations and schedule for the CSHEMA 2023 Spring Symposium, visit: https://www.cshema.org/spring-symposium-2023
To hear about more upcoming EH&S events, visit the EHS Buzz page.
About SafetyStratus
==================
SafetyStratus is designed by EH&S professionals for EH&S professionals. Our multi-level technology platform brings user-friendly, practical innovation to Environmental, Health, and Safety Management in Academia, Healthcare, Construction, and Manufacturing. Our aim is to always be learning. We save lives and the environment by successfully integrating knowledgeable people, sustainable processes, and transformative technology. SafetyStratus has headquarters located in Plano, TX with an employee base of industry experts and leaders, spanning the globe.
For more information visit http://www.safetystratus.com or LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Media Contact
Abigail McKay, SafetyStratus, Inc., +1 (844) 896-7572, media.help@safetystratus.com
SOURCE SafetyStratus, Inc.