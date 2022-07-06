Fast-growing Dallas Based Technology and Digital Marketing Agency Brings In Real Estate Branding and Marketing Company
DALLAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (BUSINESS WIRE) -- Cloudmellow, a full-service technology and digital marketing company announced today the acquisition of Primary360, a Real Estate branding and marketing company based out of Boston, Massachusetts.
This acquisition bolsters Cloudmellow's headcount to over 100 like-minded marketing and technology-driven leaders. Primary360 started as Primary Design more than thirty years ago with a passion for creative marketing. Primary360 has an expansive portfolio of clientele and services more than 30 highly recognized multifamily real estate brands throughout the US. Primary360 will continue to focus on servicing their clients while enhancing service offerings aligned with the Cloudmellow ecosystem. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Shreyans Jain and Vijay Konda, the founders of Cloudmellow, stated, "Cloudmellow will only enhance Primary360 offerings. With our combined breadth of services, John Schroeder brings a wealth of knowledge to our leadership team, along with the talent he has developed. We are excited to continue bringing ideas, strategy and resources to our clients. This is a great partnership and both companies gain additional leadership and teams."
Cloudmellow has seen rapid growth within the last 3 years. In 2020 the company acquired Media Mix, a 10 year old marketing company based out of Jacksonville, Florida. The previous Owner, Natalie Dunlap, is now a partner and the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Together, we will all combine our experience, results-oriented teams, integrating the best in data and analytics, SEO, reputation management, creative & content to create campaigns that provide the first at 'what's next' in the digital era."
The transformative acquisition will further strengthen Cloudmellow's creative firepower and expand its capabilities in direct-to-consumer (DTC), direct-to-provider (DTP) and business-to-business (B2B) marketing to support the rapidly changing needs of real estate, hospitality, storage, senior living and healthcare industries. Primary360 brings a differentiated method of fundamentally understanding a property's brand's audience to ultimately reduce lease up time all while providing thought provoking messaging & a comprehensive suite of bold creative content capabilities. Together, Cloudmellow and Primary360 are committed to breaking down walls between the disciplines of advertising, marketing, communications and education to ensure a fully connected, inspiring and meaningful experience for clients and their customers.
