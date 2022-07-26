NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the leather accessory manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 1,400 leather accessory manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized leather manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
Company profiles provide the following insights:
- Company summary
- Product and service offerings
- Risk level report
- Financial reports and management team contacts
- Similar companies and competitors (by region)
- Industry trends and challenges
- Real-time news updates
Leather Accessory Manufacturing Industry Insights: Trends and Challenges
The leather accessories industry is booming due to increased demand for luxury leather handbags. The primary factors driving this growth are the escalating influence of social media, an increased number of digital buyers, and rising urban populations. The global luxury handbag market size is expected to reach USD 94 billion by 2028.
As awareness around animal cruelty and veganism rises, so does the demand for leather alternatives, posing challenges for the leather accessories industry. Vegan leather and handbags made with recycled products are becoming more popular as consumer preferences start to change. Synthetic leather products are less expensive and more animal-friendly, creating further challenges for the industry.
Leather Accessory Manufacturing Company Insights on BizVibe: Top Players and Specialized Manufacturers
Some of the public and private leather accessory manufacturing companies on BizVibe include:
Market Leaders:
- Hermes International
- Christian Dior SE
- Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A.
- Kering
- Richemont
Specialized Manufacturers:
- Jiangsu Maydiang Leather & Leather Goods Co. Ltd.
- o Key Products: leather bags, leather accessories
- Nappa Dori
- o Key Products: leather bags, leather accessories
- AM Retail Group Inc.
- o Key Products: sportswear, footwear, leather bags
- Eagle Creek
- o Key Products: luggage, leather accessories
- Lucrin Geneva
- o Key Products: leather bags, leather accessories
Key Segments Covered
BizVibe's leather accessory manufacturing industry insights cover the following segments.
Top Leather Accessory Categories:
- Women's Leather Handbag Manufacturers
- Women's Leather Purse Manufacturers
- Leather Wallet Manufacturers
Specialized Leather Goods Categories:
- Leather Briefcase Manufacturers
- Leather Shoe Clasp Manufacturers
- Leather Holster Manufacturers
- Leather Dog Collar Manufacturers
- Other Leather Goods Manufacturers
