PLANO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strobes Security, a leading enterprise-grade cybersecurity solution provider, has been selected from hundreds of competitors for Red Herring's prestigious Top 100 Global Companies list. The awards recognize the leading private companies from North America, Europe, and Asia, celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their respective industries.
Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.
Strobes Security was selected for the list after a rigorous application and screening process, followed by a startup presentation of the company's flagship products VM365 and PTaaS.
Strobes PTaaS brings an entirely new way of performing Penetration Testing to meet compliance and security needs much faster. To uncover critical business logic vulnerabilities, Strobes PTaaS uses hybrid scanning technology that includes automation scripts, vulnerability scanning, and manual pentest performed by experienced & certified hackers. Strobes VM365 is a risk-centered vulnerability management platform that aggregates, deduplicates, and prioritizes vulnerabilities using 3D prioritization technology.
"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Strobes Security embodies the vision, drive, and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Strobes Security should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong."
"We are proud to be listed in Red Herring's Top 100 Global Companies. Our innovative platforms provide true ROI for our customers. That, coupled with our customer-centric approach, and certified hackers, we are excited about earning market share over legacy players," said Venu Rao, CEO of Strobes Security.
About Strobes Security:
Strobes Security has been leading the disruption in the cybersecurity landscape since 2016, with flagship products VM365 and PTaaS for solving vulnerability management and pentesting challenges. Strobes solutions help companies save time and resources by tracking their assets, managing, and prioritizing vulnerabilities, and automating scans and reporting.
Strobes have assessed 52,000+ applications among 3 million networks and discovered 150,000+ vulnerabilities. Strobes Security addresses risks posed by third-party vendors, subsidiaries, and external entities with expert-driven processes by world-class hackers with certifications of OSCP, Crest, OSCP, etc. With native vulnerability intelligence tools, and 65+ connectors for monitoring, scanning, and testing software and services, Strobes Security helps continually protect their clients' entire security infrastructure.
