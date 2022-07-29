Vaultedge's industry leading Mortgage OCR software, Vaultedge Mortgage Automation is now available on Microsoft AppSource
DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vaultedge Software (http://www.vaultedge.com), announced the availability of Vaultedge Mortgage Automation on Microsoft AppSource (https://bit.ly/3OEIPQQ), an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
Vaultedge Mortgage Automation (VMA) (https://www.vaultedge.com/) is an AI-based Automated Document Recognition (ADR), Automated Data Extraction (ADE), and Income Analyzer platform that helps mortgage lenders, servicers & investors automate mortgage document processing with 99+% accuracy. VMA shortens loan closing time by 2 weeks and reduces manual processing costs by 80%.
Some of its primary benefits include:
1. Built on the Microsoft Azure platform to provide high scalability (10K+ loans processed/day)
2. Integrates with Loan Origination Software like Encompass and indexes documents, extracts data & calculates income. Vaultedge is an official ICE Mortgage Technology OCR partner.
3. Identifies key exceptions (data discrepancies, etc.) in minutes and cross-validate data directly with the source.
4. Automatically writes verified documents & data directly to your loan origination & servicing systems - saving you manual effort.
5. Data Extraction from standard/structured & non-standard/unstructured documents
6. Confidence rating for ease of exception handling
7. Training of new documents on demand
8. Can be implemented in as little time as 4 weeks with zero user training
"At Vaultedge, we are razor-focused on helping lenders and servicers reduce costs and improve response time through automation, at the same time making life easy for end-users (loan officers loan processors, underwriters)", said Murali Tirupati, CEO & Co-Founder, Vaultedge Software.
To learn more, please request a demo (https://www.vaultedge.com/request-a-demo).
About Vaultedge
Vaultedge (https://www.vaultedge.com/) is on a mission to automate underwriting and due diligence for mortgages, and beyond. Vaultedge's AI-powered mortgage document processing software automates the splitting, indexing, data extraction, and validation of mortgage documents saving up to 80% of time & cost in Loan Processing, Post Close, and Loan Boarding. Vaultedge's software is used by leading mortgage companies to automatically process thousands of loans every day.
Media Contact
Mohona Dutta, Vaultedge Software, +1 4692740990, murali@vaultedge.com
Mohona Dutta, Vaultedge, 2543542540, mohona@vaultedge.com
SOURCE Vaultedge Software