Shop LC Tesla giveaway includes car sweepstakes and other prizes
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shop LC is giving away a Tesla Model 3 to one lucky fan plus three daily prizes in the Drive Your Dream Mega Sweepstakes.
"This is our biggest sweepstakes to date," says newly appointed Shop LC President, Vineet Ganeriwala. "We encourage everyone to enter and share with your friends. Our last winner was the daughter of a longtime customer. We were thrilled for them both and look forward to presenting this even bigger prize for this sweepstakes."
The Tesla sweepstakes begins November 11 and lasts until December 19. Daily entries are encouraged to increase odds of winning. In addition to the Tesla Model 3, three winners per day will receive a $100 Shop LC shopping spree, with daily winners announced starting November 12 through December 20. Daily winners will be announced at 3PM and 7PM CT on Shop LC. The Grand Prize winner will be announced by January 1, 2023.
A full winners list is available online.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
