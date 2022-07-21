Software as a Service (SaaS) update to popular PayStat® tool now available.
DALLAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affirmity, a market leader in providing software and solutions in the workforce compliance and DE&I space, has launched a significant cloud-based overhaul of its popular PayStat® tool.
As local, state, and federal governments, and other legal bodies in the US and abroad, continue to turn their attention to wage gap issues, organizations are searching for ways to insulate themselves from potential wage discrimination lawsuits. They may also have to demonstrate to existing and prospective employees their commitment to equitable pay. Affirmity's PayStat tool helps organizations conduct pay equity studies to assess pay rates within their organization and identify any gender- and race-related differences in pay.
The cloud-based update to PayStat has enhanced features and functionality, integrating its powerful analysis capabilities with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface that guides users through the entire process. Once the analysis is complete, the software provides the user with clear and meaningful insights through graphical and tabular results that identify areas requiring further attention.
"PayStat offers invaluable insight through its range of robust statistical tests designed to help you respond quickly to requests for compensation-related information," said Allen Appleby, Manager, Product Management at Affirmity. "We're excited to bring this updated, cloud-enabled version of PayStat to the market, and look forward to demonstrating an intuitive approach to determining fair pay in the workplace."
About PayStat®
Affirmity's PayStat® software is an advanced compensation analysis tool that helps organizations study discrepancies in compensation between men and women—or minorities and non-minorities—in their employee population. PayStat is designed specifically for pay equity analysis and offers step-by-step progression through the various OFCCP tests. It also helps organizations create pay equity studies of current and past pay decisions.
Key features include:
- Statistical analysis methods such as regression analysis, t-tests, rank sum analysis, and pay gap analysis
- OFCCP-style tests
- A pay difference estimator that recommends adjustments based on test result data
- Integration with Affirmity's secure Unified SaaS Platform, allowing CAAMS® and AAPlanner® software users to leverage existing data and import files
- The ability to prepare and deliver pay equity studies for multiple clients. The platform features individual workspace and per-client user security access, ideal for law firms and consultants
About Affirmity
Affirmity, with PDT Global, provides a robust portfolio of software, consulting services, and blended learning solutions that help our clients experience long-term business value gained by a diverse and inclusive workforce, while minimizing workforce compliance risk.
Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, our software, learning solutions, and team of experts guide D&I and HR leaders to easily analyze diversity across the organization, identify gaps and insights into causes, develop inclusion strategies, execute learning pathways, and track progress over time.
A part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), Affirmity serves more than 1,200 organizations worldwide.
For more information, visit affirmity.com.
