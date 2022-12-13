Physician peers vote SGF Houston physicians Drs. John R. Crochet, Jr., and Vicki L. Schnell as Super Doctors and name Dr. Candice O'Hern Perfetto as a Rising Star.
HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility Houston proudly announces that three of the practice's physicians have been recognized by Texas Monthly Super Doctors. John R. Crochet, Jr., M.D., and Vicki L. Schnell, M.D., have been voted by their peers as Super Doctors and Candice O'Hern Perfetto, M.D., was named a Rising Star.
"I am thankful for the trust patients place in me for their family-building care and am honored to be recognized by my peers," shares Dr. Crochet. "At SGF Houston, we put our patients first by practicing compassionate, evidence-based fertility care."
Super Doctors is a listing of outstanding doctors from more than 40 medical specialties who have attained a high degree of peer recognition or professional achievement. Physicians are selected by their peers and the independent research of MSP Communications. In making selections for Super Doctors, MSP Communications employs a rigorous multi-step process designed to identify healthcare providers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The Rising Star distinction recognizes physicians who have been fully licensed and practicing fewer than 10 years.
"Our care team at SGF Houston offers a trusted place for those facing infertility to turn to," shares Dr. Schnell. "I'm honored to be selected as Texas Monthly Super Doctor, as it reflects my dedication to proving top-notch fertility care to my patients."
SGF Houston is home to 5 convenient locations, including the newest location in Spring, Texas, to best serve individuals and couples looking to grow their families. SGF Houston proudly offers the Shared Risk 100% Refund Program. This exclusive program provides patients with the opportunity to pay a fixed amount for up to 6 fresh IVF or donor egg cycles and any subsequent frozen embryo transfers (FETs). Of the total Shared Risk 100% Refund Program participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to use for other family-building options.
"Some of the most inspiring patients I have worked with are those who have struggled through every step of the process, yet still show up in my office with a smile on their face," shares Dr. O'Hern Perfetto. "It is their determination to have a family and my desire to help get them there that makes me excited to go to work every day."
To schedule an appointment with an SGF Houston physician, contact the SGF New Patient Center at 281-305-0194 or complete a brief online request form to schedule an in-person or virtual consult with an SGF physician. A physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With over 50 locations throughout the U.S. and in Santiago, Chile, SGF accepts most insurance plans and makes fertility treatment accessible and affordable through innovative financial solutions, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned and physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices nationally. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.
