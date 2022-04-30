Near Tragedy Transformed Into Incredible Blessing
GARLAND, Texas, April 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 10, 2015 Eric Stuyvesant, a well-seasoned father of eight, made an unthinkable mistake. After a change in his daily routine he forgot his then three-year-old son, Michael, in the back of the family van, nearly costing the child his life.
When Stuyvesant realized his mistake nearly 90 minutes later, he rushed to the vehicle to find Michael breathing but cyanotic and unresponsive. Paramedics arrived on the scene and transported Michael to the hospital where it was revealed that he had suffered six strokes affecting every area of his brain. Michael would spend the next ten days in the hospital followed by four weeks in intensive rehab. Nearly seven years later Michael has made a full recovery and enjoys the activities of any ten-year-old boy.
Prior to the accident Stuyvesant was certain this type of mistake could never happen to him. He was so adamant in his belief that he would viciously chastise anyone who indicated otherwise.
From the Inside Out: A Reckoning and Redemption is more than a cautionary tale that this type of tragedy can occur to anyone. It is a story of Michael's unexplainable and miraculous recovery from his traumatic brain injuries, and a raw emotional account of Stuyvesant's battles with guilt, grief and depression.
Stuyvesant will be speaking across Texas this summer advocating for rear seat detection in all new vehicles and support of his new book.
