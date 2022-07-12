Recent release "Tanit" from Page Publishing author Freya Botthoff tells the incredible story of Felix and Lucia, two friends who discover the ability to go back in time to Ancient Rome and witness historical events first hand. However, the promise of altering history for their benefit becomes too tantalizing for Lucia, and she finds herself on a mission to reimagine the world in her image.
Freya Botthoff, a lover of ancient history currently working towards a career in the medical field, has completed her new book "Tanit": a captivating story of two friends named Lucia and Felix with the power to travel through time that chaotic havoc when that power becomes exploited.
"We don't think twice about the common narrative of history, but what if we tweaked it a bit?" writes Botthoff. "A young woman and a young man travel far back into the past, all the way back to the time of the Roman Republic and Ancient Carthage. They join Hannibal Barca's vast army of mercenaries as his personal councilors. Will they be able to give him the foresight he needs and help him win the Second Punic War? Will they change history and the world as we know it? But Tanit won't be able to stop there, and she won't be able to settle for the bare minimum or tolerate anything below a goddess's status."
Published by Page Publishing, Freya Botthoff's spellbinding tale explores the ramifications of altering ancient history and the impacts it would have on the modern world. As Lucia's web of lies continues and she masquerades as the goddess Tanit, will she manage to stop the destruction she's set in motion, or will she be forced to live with the consequences of her deceitful actions?
