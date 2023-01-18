The Board and staff of SmartAction are pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Johnson as Chief Executive Officer.
FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartAction, a leading provider of intelligent virtual agent (IVA) solutions, today announced that Kyle Johnson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective November 2022. Johnson, an energetic entrepreneur was selected after an extensive search and rigorous selection process by the Board.
"Kyle is the best person to lead SmartAction into a new season of growth and success," said Renny Smith, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. "The Board has been extremely impressed by his passion for helping companies reach their customer experience goals and proven track record of innovation and developing teams that drive results. We are excited by his vision for leading SmartAction to the next generation of complex virtual agent interactions and conversational intelligence solutions."
Kyle brings over 25 years of experience leading software and technology organizations with a focus on delivering world-class customer experiences. Kyle has built high-performing go-to-market and commercial teams at several companies leading to a variety of successful outcomes including majority recapitalizations and strategic acquisitions of those companies. Most recently, as the Chief Revenue Officer at AVOXI, Kyle led the global go-to-market teams and drove profitable and record growth for the company. Kyle has also invested in, and served on the board of multiple technology companies, several in the communications and intelligence space.
"I am truly thrilled and honored to be leading an organization as innovative and customer-focused as SmartAction," said Johnson. "SmartAction has seen great success in the past and I am excited to capitalize on the opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with Renny, the Board and the rest of the leadership team to help our clients reach new heights by leveraging our technology."
About SmartAction.
We are SmartAction®, the contact center industry's undisputed leader in purpose-built AI-powered Virtual Agents for customer service. At SmartAction, we utilize powerful technology and thoughtful CX services to deliver frictionless conversational AI experiences over voice, chat and text. As a result, our clients are able to free up their live agents to handle higher priority conversations.
Media Contact
EJ Fernandez, SmartAction, 1 817.203.1545, ej.fernandez@smartaction.com
