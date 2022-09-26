Drive two-way conversational messaging at scale, with an integrated solution for proactive customer and student engagement – on the channel of choice.
HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Improving and enhancing the customer (and student) experience for retention and growth is a priority for all organizations, higher education institutions included.
Positive student and customer experiences solidify relationships, build loyalty, and avoid churn.
Organizations need to efficiently connect with their customers, students and prospects with a personalized message on a channel that their audiences engage with – frequently. The market is flooded with email, and with a 20% average open rate, orgs aren't likely to reach their audiences and make any meaningful connections. Meanwhile, 90% of text messages are read within just 3 minutes.
Comm100 is excited to announce Outreach, a two-way conversational messaging feature that allows Colleges and Universities and organizations of all types to engage their most important audiences on the most popular communication channel - SMS. Adding to the excitement are contact management features that easily create, import, store and track information about your customers and prospects. These two features combined allow organizations to deliver targeted, personalized outreach messages.
Approximately 70% of consumers expect personalized content, 42% of consumers report having a negative experience if content is not personalized and 82% of organizations report that growth is due to personalized content (Source: encharged). Comm100 responded to a very clear need in the market for organizations that want to effectively market to retain and grow their customer and student base. For example - educational institutions can alert returning, new or prospective students with important admissions deadlines, offers or upcoming events. Companies can send reminders for sales or special offers and customized for existing or prospective customers. All examples of the right message delivering high value and the wrong message delivering frustration – and a request to unsubscribe.
Easy to implement and low cost, offered as a cloud service with no additional on-premises infrastructure required – all in one unified platform. With Comm100 Outreach you can:
- Fast track to connect with your customers (and students) by sending messages directly to their phones, providing them with support at every stage.
- Tailor messages to targeted groups by customizing messages based on data within your Contact Management.
- Schedule SMSs to be sent at the most effective times.
- Offer Real-time messaging and ticketing combined. By taking advantage of Comm100's fully integrated AI-powered customer engagement platform, Comm100 Outreach combines the benefits of real-time support and the efficiency of ticketing. While you can respond immediately to SMS messages or follow up later - either by a chatbot or by a designated agent - with detailed answers through multiple channels on Comm100's ticketing system. Better yet, if a customer already has an open ticket in the system, the SMS message is attached to this so there's no duplication or wasted time.
About Comm100 Comm100 is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that enables established organizations in higher education, government, banking, healthcare and insurance to accelerate transformation to digital CX excellence by engaging with customers the right way across every channel. Easily shift between human and human-like AI-powered bots with our easy-to-use, feature-rich, proven platform (14 years and 500 million messages served). With an extensive partner network and a highly rated customer success team, Comm100's frictionless, easy set-up, deployment and onboarding, accelerates your time to value.
