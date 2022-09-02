As R. Reagan Sahadi and his legal team expands to Goliad and San Antonio, they are excited to bring on additional experienced and tenacious lawyers.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. , Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sahadi Legal Group, helping victims of negligence get the justice and compensation they deserve, is excited to announce that they have hired Brandon Mundt as an associate attorney.
Brandon brings a wealth of experience to Sahadi Legal Group, having worked for Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys for five years. He has tried numerous cases to verdict and brings an aggressive and thorough approach to each case he handles, making him an ideal fit with Sahadi Legal Group. Brandon will be involved with working in all three offices: Corpus Christi, Goliad, and San Antonio.
Brandon began work with Sahadi Legal Group on July 1 and is already contributing to cases.
"I am excited to have Brandon come aboard and bring his wealth of litigation experience and knowledge to the firm. I can already see he has creative ideas on maximizing the value of a client's case and he has already made an impact on several cases he has been working on," said R. Reagan Sahadi, founder of Sahadi Legal Group.
Brandon received his Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Houston and his Juris Doctor from St. Mary's University where he founded the Oil, Gas and Energy Resources Law Society. His work ethic mirrors that of Sahadi.
Reagan Sahadi is a well-known personal injury attorney in South Texas. After being raised in the Corpus Christi area, he graduated from the University of Houston Law Center. With strong family ties to South Texas, Sahadi returned and began his law practice, focusing on catastrophic personal injury accidents, including truck accidents, product liability, and oil and gas accidents.
He went on to form the Sahadi Legal Group so that he could provide the wealth of experience and resources of a larger law firm while still maintaining the personal touch of a boutique firm. Sahadi has recovered several hundred million dollars in verdicts and settlements for his clients, including the largest verdict for actual damages ever awarded in El Paso County history. He continues to fight for clients throughout the nation.
Additionally, Reagan is a former sitting municipal court judge for the city of Goliad, Texas. He is a member of the TTLA and the Attorneys Information Exchange Group. Recently, he was named for the third consecutive year to the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list and was voted by his peers as "AV Preeminent," the highest rating given to a lawyer based on professional excellence, skill, and integrity.
For more information please visit http://www.sahadilegal.com
About Sahadi Legal Group
The Sahadi Legal Group was founded by R. Reagan Sahadi on the idea that clients deserve more than just representation in the courtroom or around the negotiation table. The Sahadi Legal Group has a wealth of experience representing victims of catastrophic accidents.
Since 2009, Reagan Sahadi's verdicts and settlements in cases have exceeded $200 million for his clients. From car accidents to tire defects, the Sahadi Legal Group aggressively pursues each claim for clients with finesse. The Sahadi Legal Group is ready to put their expertise and passion to work for you. The legal team at the Sahadi Legal Group has over 45 combined years of experience.
The dedicated staff will be with you every step of the way to help you understand the process and keep you informed. http://www.sahadilegal.com
