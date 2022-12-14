PenCraft Book Awards announces its winning authors in the Romance and Poetry book categories. Our goal is to elevate and amplify the voices of our romance writers and poets to help them establish their presence in the Literary Market Place
HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --PenCraft Book Awards are proud to announce its 2022 winners for the 6th Annual Competition for Romance and Poetry book categories.
The 2022 PenCraft Book Awards are given for Romance and Poetry books published between 2019 and 2022. Books were submitted by authors and publishers from around the globe.
PenCraft Book Awards was created in 2015 to discover, elevate, and amplify the voices of authors and help them establish their presence in the Literary Market Place. PenCraft Book Awards received hundreds of books during the 2022 competition year. More than a million books are published yearly, making the chance of winning a book award almost akin to winning a lottery.
Among the avalanche of books received, were romance and poetry books that would take your breath away. Today romance books consist of, to name a few, stories of love found and love lost – first loves, forbidden love, heartbreak love stories, paranormal, alien, or military love stories, and the emotional highs and lows experienced in loving that special person.
This year's winning romance and poetry books could not be more different and exciting. All of the winning PenCraft Award-winning books are literary gems. Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne stated. "We hope that the PenCraft Book Awards will instill pride and foster a love for the creative process of authoring more books. We are very proud of all our category winners who have added another accomplishment to their legacy and hope they continue writing books that entertain and enthrall their readers."
We'd like to thank our incredible Romance writers and Poets for giving us the opportunity to read your great work, and be in a position to praise it to your peers and readers. Literary Awards expose works of literature to new readers and enhance their chances of being noticed in a crowded market.
Below is a list of the 2022 PenCraft Book Award Winners who have won 1st PLACE AWARDS in romance or poetry books Categories:
Bellini's Mimosa By Annette G. Anders for Romance - Contemporary published by: Annette G. Anders
Healing Yesterday's Tears By Kyli Santiago for Poetry/Music published by: Kyli Santiago Inc
Path of the Guiding Light By Sharon Middleton for Romance - Fantasy/Sci-Fi published by: Black Rose Writing
Diary of the Reluctant Duchess By Sharon Middleton for Romance - Historical published by: Black Rose Writing
The Perfect Match By Dennis Ross for Romance - Suspense published by: Archway Publishing
Black's Innocence By Sylvia Hubbard for Romance - Erotica published Independently
Below are the 2022 PenCraft Book Award Winners who have won 2nd PLACE AWARDS in romance or poetry books Categories:
Secrets in the Palazzo By Kathleen Reid for Romance - Contemporary published by: Koehler Books
A Hundred Honeymoons By J.S. Wilson for Romance - Erotica published by: Xlibris Us
Ekstasis - The Return of the Sovereign Heart By Mahayana I. Dugast for Romance - Suspense published by: CreateSpace
The White Colossus By Enne Baker for Poetry/Music published by: Independently published
Below is a list of the 2022 PenCraft Book Award Winners who have won Runner-Up AWARDS in romance or poetry books Categories:
Falling for Fangs By Ginger Weatherford for Romance - Contemporary published by: Gleewrites
Whispers from Her Deathbed By Janavi Held for Poetry/Music published by: Golden Dragonfly Press
Time Will Tell By Annette G. Anders for Romance - Contemporary published by: Annette G. Anders
POEMZ 4 U AND YOURZ By Alonzo Gross for Poetry/Music published by: Alonzo J. Gross
Broken Chains By Karina Kantas for Romance - Suspense published by: Dirty Streets Press
The PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that strives to give all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Their goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. The PenCraft Book Awards receive hundreds of nominated books, but only a small percentage win. Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne stated, "We think our winners are the best. We hope to continue being a conduit to introducing new authors and their fantastic new books to the reading public."
PenCraft Book Awards started with an idea—from an author in 2015 who felt it was unfair that Indie authors were excluded from numerous book competitions because of who published their book or the prohibitive entry fees. So he gathered a few people together and set up shop to launch a new company that would allow all authors to compete on the same level.
What PenCraft Book Awards would look like today was unknown, but the founders knew their commitment to empowering all authors to succeed—wouldn't change. Since then, PenCraft Book Awards have bolstered authors worldwide, and they will continue looking for new ways to help authors achieve recognition and financial reward for their creativity.
Media Contact
David J Hearne, PenCraft Book Awards, 4096564625, fpsoft@aol.com
SOURCE PenCraft Book Awards