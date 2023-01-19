Santé Center for Healing is honored to announce three recipients of our annual collegiate scholarships.
ARGYLE, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Santé Center for Healing is honored to announce three recipients of our annual collegiate scholarships. Pictures of the recipients are available upon request. The Deb Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship is in honor of Santé's co-founder/co-owner Dr. Deb Corley, PhD, LMFT, LCDC, LSOTP, CSAT, CMAT. Recipients of this scholarship are pursuing a graduate degree towards work in the mental and behavioral health field.
- Brittany David of Fresno, CA attending College of William and Mary
The Rip Corley & Santé Center for Healing Scholarship is in memory of Santé's co-founder Rip Corley, LMSW, RN. Recipients of this scholarship are individuals in recovery from addiction for at least two years, having completed at least one year in college and pursuing an undergraduate degree from an accredited college and/or university.
- Mason Collie of Houston, TX attending University of Houston
- Carey Price of Fort Worth, TX attending Weatherford College
"We offer these collegiate scholarships with the desire to assist individuals who are working to further their education. Helping collegiates specifically in recovery from addiction and/or specifically wanting to pursue a degree in these important fields aligns with Santé's core values," says Santé's CEO Sam Slaton, M.ED, LPC-S, MBA, MHSM. "Providing assistance to those entering this field is a privilege." In 2021, 46.3 million people aged 12 or older (or 16.5 percent) had a substance use disorder in the past year, including 29.5 million who had an alcohol use disorder, 24.0 million who had a drug use disorder, and 7.3 million people who had both an alcohol use disorder and a drug use disorder. Nearly half of young adults aged 18 to 25 in 2021 (45.8 percent or 15.3 million people) had either a substance use disorder or any mental illness in the past year. This percentage was higher than corresponding percentages among adults aged 26 to 49 (39.5 percent or 40.4 million people) and adults aged 50 or older (22.6 percent or 26.7 million people). And in 2021, 18.8 percent of adults aged 18 or older (or 46.5 million people) received any of the following mental health services in the past year: inpatient or outpatient mental health services, prescription medication for a mental health issue, or virtual (i.e., telehealth) services.(1) It is vital to have qualified individuals in the fields of mental and behavioral health and health care management. About [Santé Center for Healing]: Santé Center for Healing provides integrity-driven, evidence-based, and personalized long-term recovery for those suffering from substance use disorders, mental health, trauma, problematic sexual behavior, co-occurring disordered eating and other compulsive behaviors. For more information visit http://www.santecenter.com.1. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. (2022). Key substance use and mental health indicators in the United States: Results from the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (HHS Publication No. PEP22-07-01-005, NSDUH Series H-57). Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. https://www.samhsa.gov/data/report/2021-nsduh-annual-national-report
