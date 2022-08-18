Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is strategically expanding its Real Estate Practice in Texas with the addition of Richard A. Crow as of counsel in its growing Houston office. Crow is Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and joins the firm from Clark Hill PLC.
HOUSTON , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is strategically expanding its Real Estate Practice in Texas with the addition of Richard A. Crow as of counsel in its growing Houston office. Crow is Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and joins the firm from Clark Hill PLC.
"We entered Texas almost 20 years ago, to become a true Texas firm on our global platform," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, the firm's Executive Chairman. "The real estate industry has always been a strategic focus of Greenberg Traurig since our earliest days and this and other enhancements of our top tier global practice in Texas remain a key priority."
"We are thrilled to continue to add talented team members like Richard to our Houston office," said Shari L. Heyen, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Houston office. "The addition of Richard is a direct reflection of the firm's commitment to recruiting and enhancing our presence in Texas. I look forward to being part of the incredible work he does here and in the Houston community."
Crow focuses his practice on commercial real estate matters, including acquisition, development, financing, leasing, and disposition. He represents a range of clients including quick service restaurant chains, land developers, office and retail landlords and tenants, real estate investors, and one of the largest public junior college systems in the United States. Crow has also represented high-profile Houston-based restaurateurs in connection with real estate leases and land acquisitions.
"With a growing real estate market in Texas, it's imperative that our team stands ready to serve increased client demand," said Kent Newsome, chair of the firm's Texas Real Estate Practice. "I am fully confident that Richard's experience will bring added value to Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice, the Houston office, and the firm as a whole. I am excited to work alongside him and see first-hand the contributions he will make."
"I can't wait to start the next chapter of my career working alongside the amazing and skilled team at Greenberg Traurig," Crow said. "Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice is well-regarded and will provide me with resources needed to better serve clients."
Crow will be a prominent member of the Real Estate Practice in Houston, which includes Shareholders Denis Braham, Grant Cohen, and Kent Newsome. He has received recognition from The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers magazine, and Houstonia Magazine. He also serves as treasurer of the Real Estate Probate and Trust Law Section of the State Bar of Texas and as a fellow for the American College of Real Estate Lawyers. Crow earned his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center.
In addition to Crow, the firm's three offices in Texas have recently added strategic hires in various core practice areas, including Shareholders Ashley Aten (Real Estate), Steven E. Bartz (Corporate), Denis Braham (Real Estate), Adam H. Laughton (Health Care & FDA); Vernon L. Lewis (White Collar Defense & Special Investigations), and Austin R. Wyker (Tax); and, as of counsels, Martye Kendrick (Public Finance & Infrastructure) and Jennifer S. Kukla (Real Estate).
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 600 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids. The firm's Real Estate Practice received the Chambers USA "Real Estate Law Firm of the Year" award in May for the fifth time, recognizing the firm's achievements in real estate legal work over the previous year.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 140 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2500 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021 and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, and NLJ 250. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program certifies that the firm's U.S. offices are 100% powered by renewable energy. The firm is often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
