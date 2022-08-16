Eyeful Media, a woman and minority-owned digital strategy and marketing firm, moved up in ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list to No. 530. The Dallas-based agency posted an 1178% three-year growth, landing at #17 in Dallas and #37 in Texas and #38 in the Advertising & Marketing industry nationally. This puts Eyeful Media in the top 11% of the list for two years in a row.
DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Inc. revealed that Eyeful Media, a woman and minority-owned digital strategy and marketing firm, moved up in ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list to No. 530. The Dallas-based agency posted an 1178% three-year growth rate and moved up in ranking by 12 spots from last year's position at No. 542. The company ranked #17 in Dallas and #37 in Texas and #38 in the Advertising & Marketing industry nationally. This puts Eyeful Media in the top 11% of the list for two years in a row.
The annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. While some businesses on the list expanded through acquisition or funding, Eyeful Media has grown organically through word-of-mouth referrals alone. It speaks volumes to the quality of service the company gives its clients. Eyeful consistently scores 76+ on its Net Promoter Score (NPS), where anything above a 50 is considered excellent.
Eyeful Media also attributes its explosive growth to the fact that it focuses on core values, implementing a people-first culture, and being a good corporate citizen as its top priorities.
"We are thrilled to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," said Eyeful Media Founder and CEO Antonella Pisani. "This achievement is a testament to our hardworking, talented team who live our core values every day and to our fantastic clients who trust in us to help promote their products and acquire new customers. Through our differentiated high-touch service, transparency and our experienced team, clients and friends have rewarded us with referrals. We're so honored and proud to be recognized by Inc."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. Eyeful Media is one of the top companies featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
For more information, visit http://www.eyefulmedia.com.
Media Contact
Amy Toosley, Eyeful Media, 1 6198040075, media@eyefulmedia.com
SOURCE Eyeful Media